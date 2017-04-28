Haughton’s Ciara White finished runner-up in girls singles for the second year in a row in the Division II state tennis tournament on Friday at ULM.

White rolled through her first three matches without losing a set. She then defeated Ben Franklin’s Emily Smither in the semifinals.

For the second straight year, White faced Whitney Hamilton of St. Michael The Archangel in the title match. Hamilton won in straight sets in 2016, but White took her to three sets Friday before falling.

White finished an outstanding prep career. She reached the semifinals in 2016 as a sophomore, losing to her nemesis Hamilton.

White was also a first-team All-Parish soccer player this season.

St. Michael won the Division II girls team title for the third year in a row.

Benton’s Morgan Andrews won her first-round match in straight sets before falling to Hamilton in straight sets in the second.

Parkway freshman Jasmin Washington reached the quarterfinals of the Divison I girls singles before falling to St. Joseph’s Academy’s Carley Vincent in straight sets.

The Airline doubles team of Courtland and Braden Thibodeaux lost in the second round of the Division II boys doubles. The Thibodeaux were the Region I-II champion.

Bossier City resident Tiffani Nash helped Loyola College Prep win the Division III girls state title. Nash, a freshman, didn’t lose a set en route to the finals where she lost to Gavriella Smith of Lusher Charter in straight sets.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com