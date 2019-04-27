High school tennis: Parkway’s Washington sisters win Division I girls doubles state title

Parkway’s Jasmin and Paris Washington won the Division I girls doubles state championship Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Tennis Tournament in Monroe.

The Washington sisters defeated Camille Fremeaux and Mikayla Noonan of St. Joseph’s Academy 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the finals at ULM. They also defeated Caroline Arnold and Niki Bountovinas of Mt. Carmel 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals.

After winning their first two matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores Friday, the Washingtons downed Madison Cefalu and Anne Scott Guglielmo of St. Joseph’s Academy 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Parkway finished tied for third in the team competition with Denham Springs with 5.5 points. Mt. Carmel and St. Joseph’s Academy shared the championship with 13.5 points.

Haughton’s Zach Haley and Colton Allen both made it to the second round of the Division II singles Friday.

Haley lost a tough three-set match to Drake Scoby of Assumption after defeating Inigo Chiarri of Leesville 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. Scoby reached the semifinals before losing.

Allen defeated Ramy Alabdulkarim of Southside by forfeit in the first round before falling to Tre’ Bourque of Vandebilt Catholic 6-3, 6-4 in the second.

Benton’s Raelee Craft reached the second round of the Division II girls singles. She defeated Jordan Frederick of St. Thomas More in three sets in the first round and lost to Emily Smither of Ben Franklin in straight sets in the second.

Benton’s Abby Hines fell to Jaclyn Hodges of St. Scholastica in straight sets in the first round.

Benton’s Ryan Ward and Rowe Thompson lost to Dylan Hart and Austin Joseph of St. Michael the Archangel in straight sets in the first round of boys doubles.

Airline’s Gabby Patronis lost to eventual semifinalist Carley Vincent of St. Joseph’s Academy in straight sets in the Division I girls singles.