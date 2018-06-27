Ten Bossier Parish athletes have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association composite (all classes) All-State track and field team.

Airline sophomore Will Dart made the team in two events — the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Dart had the second-best time in the state in the 3,200 with a 9:35.33. He was listed as fourth-best in the 1,600 with a 4:21.73.

Haughton’s 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams both were selected.

The 4X100 team was comprised of Kason Green, Emile Cola, Lavonta Gipson and Kynan Hayes. The foursome finished third in the Class 5A state meet in 41.70.

Clyde English joined Gipson, Cola and Hayes on the 4X200 team. The Bucs finished runner-up in 5A in 1:26.96 and had the fourth-best time overall.

Also making the team were Airline senior Brittany Roberson, Benton junior Taylor Davis, Benton senior Xavier Perry and Plain Dealing senior Teunna Perry.

Roberson had the second-fastest time in the state in the 400 at 56.51.

Davis and Karr’s Alacia Myles led the high jump selections. Davis had a season-best of 5-8 and won the Class 4A title with a 5-6.

Xavier Perry cleared 6-6 in the high jump, tying for the second-best in the state.

Teunna Perry made the team in the long jump with a 17-11.75.

Zachary sprinter Sean Burrell was named the boys Outstanding Track Performer.

John Curtis’ Zachariah Blake (discus, javelin) and Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) shared Outstanding Field honors.

Drexel’s Alia Armstrong (hurdles) and St. Joseph’s Lauren Hendry (distance) shared girls Outstanding Track Performer honors.

Dutchtown’s Leah Scott (long jump, triple jump) was named Outstanding Field Performer.

— Staff Reports and Louisiana Sports Writers Association