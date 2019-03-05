High school track and field: Airline athletes fare well in Liberty-Eylau meet

Several Airline athletes posted high finishes in the Paul Parr Relays last Friday in Liberty-Eylau, Texas.

Gabriel Cole won the boys 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 2.31 seconds.

Taejon Morris and Joshua Burns finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 4:45.94 and 4:46.82, respectively. Goffrey Cole was fourth in 4:49.04.

Tommy Williams was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.31. Josh Edwards of Atlanta won in 15.11.

Devin Bilbo finished fourth in 16.14.

Collin Morgan was fourth in the 3,200 in 11:09.14.

Freshman Brianna Taylor took second in the girls 100 in 12.55. Lamiah George of Liberty-Eylau won in 12.38.

The annual Airline Viking Relays meet is Friday at the Airline track.