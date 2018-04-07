Six Airline athletes won events in the Coach Jack Williams Invitational meet hosted by West Monroe on Thursday.

Will Dart and Taejon Morris continued their impressive seasons.

Dart won the boys 3,200-meter run in a season-best 9 minutes, 39.88 seconds.

Morris took the 800 in 1:58.83.

Other winners in the boys division were Xavier Wilson (1,600, 4:50.01) and Tommy Williams (300 hurdles, 40.59). Williams’ time was a season-best.

Airline swept the girls sprints.

Shandria Harvey won the 100 in a season-best 12.51 Lauren Daley captured the 200 in a season-best 26.69. Brittney Roberson took the 400 in 1:00.40.

Airline also won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays in 49.83 and 1:43.79, respectively. The Lady Vikings finished second in the 4X400.

Joshua Burns, Collin Morgan and Nate Fullilove posted runner-up finishes in the boys division.

Burns ran a 10:15.98 in the 3,200. Morgan clocked a 4:51.06 in the 1,600. Fullilove leaped 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump.

Bethanie Dunn was second in the girls 3,200 in 12:46.96. Kaylen Harris finished third.

Trinity Hall took third in the pole vault.

Airline finished second in the girls division and third in the boys.

