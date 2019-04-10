High school track and field: Airline athletes shine in West Monroe meet

Airline athletes fared well in the Coach Jack Williams Relays track and field meet hosted by West Monroe last week.

Joshua Burns helped the Vikings win the boys team title with victories in the 1,600 and 3,200. He ran a 4:43.99 in the former and a 10:32.32 in the latter.

Goffrey Cole was a close second in the 1,600 in 4:44.19.

Taejon Morris and Gabriel Cole finished 1-2 in the 800 in 2:00.13 and 2:01.09, respectively.

Tommy Williams won the 300 hurdles in 39.50. He and Devin Bilbo went 3-4 in the 110 hurdles.

Airline won the 4X400 relay in 3:28.33. The Vikings also won the 4X800 in 8:08.24, edging Ouachita Parish by .06 of a second.

Airline was also second in the 4X100 in 43.91 and 4X200 in 1:31.18.

Brandon Marshall took second in the long jump with a 20-1.

Freshman Brianna Taylor won the girls 100 and 200 in 12.38 and 25.54, respectively.

Sophomore Shandria Harvey was second in the 200 in 27.79 and third in the 100 in 12.97.

Mattie Curtis was third in the shot put with a 29-5.5 and fourth in the discus.

Airline won the 4X100 relay in 49.65 and the 4X200 in 1:49.97.

Other fourth-place finishers in the boys division were Brian Marshall (100), Alex Garcia (200) and Melvin Pugh (400).

Emily Bourgeois was fourth in the girls javelin.