Airline and Benton finished 1-2 in the girls’ division of the Ouachita Christian Eagle Invitational track and field meet Thursday in Monroe.

The Lady Vikings scored 126 points to 122 for the Lady Tigers.

Airline and Benton finished 2-3 in the boys’ division. The Vikings scored 106.33 points, and the Tigers scored 98. West Monroe won with 145.5.

Airline’s Brittney Roberson was a double winner in the girls’ division, taking the 200-meter dash in 26.24 and the 400 in 59.93. Roberson’s teammate Lauren Daley was second in the 200 in 27.13.

Benton’s Taylor Davis was also a double winner. She took the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches, six inches higher than the runner-up, and the triple jump with a 37-4.

Benton also got first-place finishes from Jada Anderson (long jump, 16-3), Breanna Bundy (pole vault, 9-3) and Peyton Reeder (300 hurdles, 51.38).

Airline freshman Shandria Harvey won the 100 in 12.63 with Anderson, also a freshman, taking third.

Airline’s Bethanie Dunn finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

Airline’s Ladayjah Means took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. The Lady Vikings also got a runner-up finish from Morgan Randle in the 800.

Airline’s Chandra Williams and Cynthia Williams finished 2-3 in the 100 hurdles. Cynthia Williams captured third in the 300 hurdles behind runner-up Hailey McGhee of Benton.

Benton’s Kristen Glovier was second in the shot put.

Benton won the 4X100 relay. The Lady Tigers were second in the 4X400 and third in the 4X200.

Airline took the 4X200 and was second in the 4X100.

Benton’s Will Cox was a double winner in the boys’ division, taking the shot put with a toss of 48-5 and the discus with a 135-5.

Airline’s Nate Fullilove had a good day. He won long jump with a 20-6.75, finished second in the high jump with a 6-4 and third in the triple jump.

The Vikings scored big points in the distance events.

Will Dart and Taejon Morris finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 4:28.36 and 4:28.94, respectively.

Collin Morgan and Xavier Wilson captured first and second place, respectively, in the 3,200. Morgan ran a 10:22.85 and Wilson a 10:27.03.

Airline’s Tommy Williams finished runner-up in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300.

Benton’s Sean Loftin won the 800 in 2:07.87. Airline’s Joshua Burns was third.

Benton got second-place finishes from Shaw Malley (pole vault) and Dylan Plunkett (javelin).

The Tigers got third-place finishes from Michael Schoth (400) and Xavier Perry (high jump).

Airline won the 4X400 relay and was second in the 4X100. Benton finished second in the 4X200 and third in the 4X100.

