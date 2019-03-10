High school track and field: Airline boys, Parkway girls finish runner-up in Viking Relays

Airline and Parkway finished runner-up in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, Friday in the annual Airline Viking Relays.

Ruston swept the team titles.

The Bearcats scored 133 points to 96 for Airline. The Lady Bearcats scored 133 points, edging Parkway by four.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson had a big day in the boys division, winning the 200 and high jump and finishing second in the 100.

He ran the 200 in 22.08, just .01 faster than Ruston’s Maliek Roberson. His time in the 100 was 11.01. Ruston’s Jereun Wagner won in 10.91.

Richardson cleared 6-4 in the high jump, two inches higher than Haynesville’s Lance Grider and Ruston’s Terrance Armstrong.

Airline’s Tommy Williams was also a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles in 14.58 and the 300 in 40.73.

Grider, last year’s Class 1A state champ, was second in the 110 in 15.05. Airline’s Devin Bilbo took third in 15.13.

Airline’s Gabriel Cole and Taejon Morris finished 1-2 in the 800 with impressive times of 2:02.51 and 2:02.89, respectively.

Parish athletes took the top three spots in the 1,600. Airline’s Collin Morgan won in 4:57.18 followed by Haughton’s Killian Heniger (5:10.91) and Parkway’s Austin Spoor (5:11.41).

Airline’s Joshua Burns and Goffrey Cole placed 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:28.21 and 10:28.66, respectively. Parkway’s Clayton Wood was third in 10:43.29.

The Parkway foursome of Kaybian Smallwood, Anthony Salazar, Kentravious Morris and Jaquaylon Johnson won the 4X400 relay in 3:36.87, .31 faster than Ruston.

Airline’s Burns, Goffrey Cole, Gabriel Cole and Morris combined to win the 4X800 in 8:21.58. The Parkway foursome of Josh Keeler, Ryan Lee, Clayton Wood and Scott Perez took third in 9:12.87.

Haughton’s Solan Culver won the javelin with a 147-8. Teammate Zander Morris was third with a 141-1.

Benton’s Kaleem Amos was second in the long jump with a leap of 21-5.5.

LSU football signee Joseph Evans of Haynesville swept the shot put and discus with throws of 56-4 and 156-1, respectively. His distance in the discus was 34-6 farther than the second-best throw.

His distance in the shot put was more than 11 feet farther than his closest competitor. Evans is the reigning Class 1A State champ in that event.

Parkway compiled a lot of points in the distance events in the girls division.

Jazz Rasouliyan and Katie Roman finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 13:16.59 and 13:19.54, respectively.

Crosby and Lauren Sepeda were 2-3 in the 1,600 in 6:01.10 and 6:25.35, respectively.

Victoria Morris scored 10 points with a victory in the 800 in 2:38.60.

Haughton’s Jiana Burgess was second in the 400 in 1:01.87.

Parkway also fared well in the relays. The foursome of Jalaycia Gilliam, Jillian Walton, Jordan Dukes and Kyla Williams finished second in the 4X100 in 51.61.

Dukes, Walton, Bianca Oliver and Jada Hardy combined to finish third in the 4X200 in 1:50.31.

The foursome of Malia Morton, Peyton Pipes, Rasouliyan and Walton was second in the 4X400 in 4:37.05. Ruston won in a brisk 4:05.80.

Parkway and Haughton were the only schools in the 4X800. Parkway’s Crosby, Rasouliyan, Morton and Roman won in 10:41.94. Haughton’s Jaden Hodge, Burgess, Claudia Cooper and Hannah Robinson ran an 11:41.95.

Haughton’s Burgess and Robinson also finished 1-2 in the high jump. Burgess cleared 4-10, two inches higher than Robinson.

Parkway’s Victoria Morris and Ruston’s Peyton Ware both cleared 8-6 in the pole vault. Ware won on fewer misses.

Airline’s Mattie Curtis and Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar finished 1-2 in the discus with throws of 88-11 and 85-6, respectively.

Airline’s Emily Bourgeois was second in the javelin with a 95-4.

Parkway’s Pipes scored 18 points with third-place finishes in the javelin (84-2), 100 hurdles (16.75) and 300 hurdles (51.30).

Other third-place finishers from parish schools were Parkway’s Dukes (100, 12.76), Airline’s Brianna Taylor (200, 26.01), Bossier’s Rebecca Washington (1:04.99), Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith, (800, 2:44.10) and Haughton’s Janavia Smith (shot put, 34-4).

North Webster’s Dreunna Washington, one of the top Class 3A sprinters in the state, swept the 100 and 200 in 12.10 and 25.50, respectively.

Haynesville’s Marissa Tell dominated the hurdles, winning the 100 in 15.27 and the 300 in 50.62. She also won the triple jump in 35-6.75.

Tell was the Class 1A runner-up in all three events last year.