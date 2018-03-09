Airline swept the team titles in the Airline Viking Relays on Thursday.

Airline scored 100 points in the boys division, defeating defending Class 1A state champion Haynesville by six points.

North Webster finished third with 61 followed by Haughton with 49.5.

Airline edged Captain Shreve by a single point in the girls division with 97 points. Parkway was third with 81.5.

The Lady Vikings went into the final event of the meet— the 4X400-meter relay — with an 93-86 lead over Shreve.

The Lady Gators won the event, adding 10 points to their total. But the Lady Vikings did what they had to do to win the meet, finishing fourth by a comfortable margin over Mansfield. The four points gave them the one-point victory.

Senior Brittney Roberson played a big role in the Lady Vikings’ victory. She won the 200 in 26.09 seconds and the 400 in 59.94. She also ran on the Lady Vikings runner-up 4X200 relay team.

The only other double winner from a Bossier Parish school was Parkway sophomore Jazz Rasouliyan, who won the 800 in 2:37.83 and the 1,600 in 5:43.90.

Airline freshman Shandria Harvey had a hand in 26 points. She won the 100 in 12.73 and ran a leg on the Lady Vikings’ runner-up 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams.

Airline’s Bethanie Dunn and Parkway’s Abbie Norcross also won events.

Dunn took the 3,200 in 12:47.05. She also finished second in the 1,600.

Norcross won the javelin with a toss of 99 feet, 11 inches.

Airline’s Morgan Randle also had a good meet. She finished second in the 800 and ran on the 4X400 relay team. She also finished tied for third in the high jump.

Other runners-up from Bossier Parish schools were Haughton’s Madison Reichard (3,200), Haughton’s Hannah Robinson (high jump), Parkway’s Victoria Morris (pole vault), Haughton’s Keanna Barber (shot put) and Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar (discus).

The other members of Airline’s runner-up 4X100 team were Ladayjah Means, Chandra Williams and Lauren Daley. Joining Harvey and Roberson on the 4X200 team were Daley and Anaya Rapley.

Other third-place finishers were Parkway’s Sh’Diamond McKnight (100), Parkway’s Akiyra Jefferson (shot put), Haughton’s Barber (discus) and Haughton’s Kaycee Hernandez (javelin).

The Bossier foursome of Tyler McCoy, Becca Washington, Sequoia Taylor and Haniyah Lemons took third in the 4X400.

The Parkway foursome of McKnight, Kendall Roshto, Jada Hardy and Jordan Dukes was third in the 4X200.

Airline sophomore Will Dart and junior Taejon Morris won individual events in the boys division with impressive times.

Dart took the 3,200 in 9:44.38. Teammate and fellow sophomore Joshua Burns was second in 10:32.34.

Morris won the 800 in 1:59.48. Parkway’s Andrew Robinson also came close to breaking two minutes, finishing runner-up in 2:00.32.

Airline also got a first-place finish from Nate Fullilove, who captured the high jump with a leap of 6-4.

Morris ran on Airline’s winning 4X400 relay team with Brandon Marshall, Brian Marshall and Gabriel Cole. The Vikings’ time was 3:31.17

Cole also finished second in the 400.

Other runner-up finishers from parish schools were Airline’s Collin Morgan (1,600), Haughton’s Bradley Moore (110 hurdles), Airline’s Tommy Williams (300 hurdles), Parkway’s Joseph Feaster (pole vault) and Parkway’s Hunter Picard (javelin).

Third-place finishers were Airline’s Coby McGee (100), Parkway’s Clayton Wood (1,600), Airline’s Devin Bilbo (110 hurdles), Bossier’s Xavier Venious (300 hurdles) and Airline’s Brian Lemmons (pole vault).

Haynesville’s Joseph Evans, an LSU football commit at defensive tackle and the defending Class 1A state champ in the shot put, won his specialty with an impressive toss of 50-4.5, about five feet farther than teammate Jalan Harris.

Haynesville’s Kavacion Webster, the defending Class 1A 100 state champ, also won his specialty in 11.01.

Haynesville’s Lance Grider swept the hurdles, taking the 110 in 15.60 and the 300 in 41.23. Grider won the 300 in the Class 1A meet last season and finished second in the 110.

