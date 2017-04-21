The Airline Vikings ended the Haughton Bucs’ run of three straight District 1-5A boys track and field championships Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Airline scored 152 points. Haughton finished runner-up with 136. Parkway finished third with 79, making it a clean sweep by Bossier Parish schools of the top three spots.

It was Airline’s first district title since 2013.

Parkway also finished third in the girls division with 112 points. Captain Shreve won with 154 and Byrd was second with 125.

While several athletes had their best performances this season, the main goal was to finish in the top four. The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-5A meet Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Parkway junior Adrianna Wilder continued her successful season. She was a triple winner, taking the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 30.86 seconds, the 1,600 in 5:40.18 and the 3,200 in 12:38.61.

In both the 800 and 1,600, Wilder won tight races over Captain Shreve freshman Olivia Hilburn. She beat Hilburn by one-tenth of a second in the 800 and by .35 in the 1,600. Parkway senior Lindsey Hutcheson finished third in the 1,600 (5:43.33) and 3,200 (12:47.66).

Haughton senior Josh Lister continued his dominant season. He won the 100 in a hand-timed 10.28 and the 200 in 22.33.

Lister’s teammate, junior Kynan Hayes, finished second in both events in 10.44 and 22.45, respectively.

Lister and Hayes also teamed with Lavonta Gipson and Emile Cola to win the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Haughton ran 41.87 in the 4X100 and 1:28.47 in the 4X200.

Airline senior Malik Britt swept the hurdles, taking the 100 in a wind-aided 14.40, his best time this season, and the 300 in 40.19, also a season best.

Britt’s teammate, freshman Tommy Williams, finished second in both events in 15.60 and 41.93, respectively.

Airline distance runners Seth Papineau and Will Dart piled up 36 points by finishing 1-2 in the 1,600 and 3,200. Papineau, a senior, ran a 4.29.14 in the 1,600 and a 9:57.89 in the 3,200. Dart ran a 4:30.42 in the 1,600 and a 9:59.81 in the 3,200.

Papineau’s 1,600 time was his best this season. Dart had season bests in both events.

Airline sophomore Taejon Morris outsprinted Byrd sophomore LaDann Thomas down the stretch in winning the 800. Morris ran a 2:01.07, his best time this season, beating Thomas by .19.

Parkway’s Chase Creamer, Terrace Marshall Jr., Justin Rogers and Jared Thomas finished second to Haughton in the 4X100 in 42.39. Airline’s foursome of Brandon Marshall, Brian Marshall, Britt and Patrick Dixon was second in the 4X200 in 1:29.65.

Airline also finished second in the 4X400. Taejon Morris, Brian Feaster, Brandon Marshall and Brian Marshall ran a 3:27.96, finishing .67 behind winner Byrd.

Haughton junior Clyde English finished second in the 400 in 51.67, one second behind Byrd freshman Donovan Jackson.

Bossier Parish athletes won six of the seven field events.

Parkway junior Marshall, a first-team All-Parish selection in football and basketball, won the high jump with a leap of 6-2, his best this season. Evangel Christian’s Tyler Anderson and Haughton’s Montoya Bonapart also cleared 6-2. Marshall won on fewer misses and Anderson was second.

Parkway senior Stony Butler won the pole vault with a 12-6, his best this season. Haughton’s David Leitnaker was second with an 11-6 and Parkway’s Joseph Feaster third with an 11-0.

Haughton junior Greg Phil took the long jump with a 21-11.25. Airline junior Nate Fullilove finished runner-up with a 21-5 and Parkway junior Justin Rogers was third with a 20-10.5.

Bossier Parish athletes also finished 1-2-3 in the shot put. Haughton junior Terrance Sweeney was first with a 42-4 followed by Airline’s Dylan Nash (40-11) and Haughton’s Matthew White (39-11).

Airline senior Josh Smith and Haughton senior Josh Cooper were 1-2 in the discus. Smith threw 124-1 and Cooper 109-5. Smith’s throw was his best this season by about seven feet.

Other Bossier Parish athletes finishing third in the boys division inluded Parkway’s Andrew Robinson (800, 2:05.26), Parkway’s Cole Billiot (3,200, 10:04.14), Parkway’s Malcolm Banks (triple jump, 41-2) and Airline’s Steven Rainey (javelin, 139-11).

In the girls division, Airline junior Brittany Roberson won the 400 in 59.22 and finished second in the 200 in 26.32.

Roberson also ran on Airline’s runner-up 4X400 relay team with Lauren Daley, Morgan Randle and Jasmine Roberson. They ran a 4:08.49. Byrd won in 4:01.75.

Roberson held off Parkway’s Niaya Fant by .50 in the 400. Fant also finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16-7.

Byrd senior Kyah Loyd won the 200 in 25.68. Loyd, a multiple 5A state champion, also won the 100 in 11.62, the 100 hurdles in a blazing 13.72 and the 300 hurdles in 46.27.

Airline’s Randle finished third in the 800 in 2:31.86

Bossier Parish athletes won four of the seven field events.

Haughton’s Savannah O’Neal took the javelin with a 118-2. Parkway’s Abbie Norcross was third with a 98-11.

Haughton senior Jenna Blank won the pole vault with a 9-0. Parkway sophomore Victoria Morris was runner-up with an 8-6.

Airline Keondra Marshall won the shot put with a 35-3. Parkway’s Akira Jefferson was third with a 34-1.5.

Haughton’s Mary Gladney took the discus with a throw of 115-5. Parkway’s Norcross finished third with an 83-11.

Haughton sophomore Hannah Robinson finished second in the high jump with a 4-8, two inches lower than Captain Shreve sophomore Kennedy Gerard.

