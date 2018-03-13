Several Benton athletes posted high finishes in the Van Leigh Relays track and field meet hosted by Neville last week in Monroe.

In the girls’ division, Taylor Davis won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and the triple jump with a 37-1. She also swept both events in the first meet of the season at Benton on March 1.

Breanna Bundy tied for first in the pole vault with a 9-0.

Peyton Reeder was runner-up in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She ran the 100 in 16.98, .10 seconds behind winner Kyrsten Bosley of Neville. Reeder ran a 50.46 in the 300. Bosley won in 48.87.

The Benton foursome of Hayley Smith, Breanna Bundy, Georgia Carroway and Hailey McGhee combined for a third-place finish in the 4X200 relay. Bundy, McGhee, Carroway and Reeder placed fourth in the 4X400.

Kristen Glovier finished third in the discus.

Hunter Burroughs and Will Cox won events in the boys’ division.

Burroughs captured the 300 hurdles in 41.84. Cox won the shot put with a toss of 48-6.

Sean Loftin finished second in the 800 in 2:08.20. West Ouachita’s Nate Henry won in 2:06.91.

Xavier Perry finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10. Shaw Malley was second in the pole vault with a 10-6.

Chandler Burns was third in the 3,200. Kahleem Amos took third in the long jump with a 20-3.5. Josh Simmons was third in the shot put with a 42-3.

