High school track and field: Benton athletes fare well in West Monroe meet

High school track and field: Benton athletes fare well in West Monroe...

Benton athletes fared well in the Van Leigh Relays on Fridy at West Monroe.

The Tigers finished third with 86 points. Ouachita Parish won with 144 and West Monroe was second with 104.

The Lady Tigers finished fourth with 51.25 points. Ouachita Parish won with 156 and West Monroe was second with 111.

Senior Taylor Davis was a double winner in the girls division. She won the triple with a leap of 36 feet, 4 inches and the high jump with a 5-3.

Her distance in the triple jump was more than 4 feet farther than her nearest competitor.

Georgia Carroway won the pole vault with an 8-6, a foot higher than her nearest competitor.

Peyton Reeder was third in a tight 100 hurdles race. She ran a 16.33. Michaela Waters of Sterlington won in 16.25 and Faith Lee of Ouachita Parish was second in 16.33.

Kristen Glover finished third in the discus with a 94-9.

Mclane Smith and Jacob Marcinkus finished 1-2 in the boys 1,600 in 4:48.38 and 4:51.47, respectively.

Chandler Burns and Marcinkus were 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:33.00 and 10:34.40.

Nick Randall won the high jump with a leap of 6-feet. Jathen Ross tied with four others at 5-10. He finished third on fewer misses.

Shaw Malley won the pole vault with a 12-4. That was 1 feet, 4 inches higher than runner-up Tuckler Huddleston of West Monroe.

Cameron Barnett didn’t win any events, but he had a good overall meet against some tough competition. He finished third in the 400, fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.