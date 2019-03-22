High school track and field: Benton athletes take titles in Caddo Parish meets

High school track and field: Benton athletes take titles in Caddo Parish...

Benton athletes won titles in two recent meets held at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Taylor Davis, Georgia Carroway and Abbie Wynn won field events in the Gator Relays hosted by Captain Shreve on Thursday.

Davis took the girls triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 2 inches. Captain Shreve’s Stephenie Miller was almost three feet back with a 34-6.

Davis’ jump was just 2.5 inches short of her fourth-place distance in last year’s Class 4A meet.

Davis and Shreve’s Kennedy Gerard were the only athletes to clear 5-0 in the high jump with Gerard getting the first-place spot.

Carroway and Shreve’s Olivia Hilburn tied for first in the pole vault. Both cleared 9-0.

Wynn won the javelin with a toss of 95-2.

Peyton Reeder captured second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.37. Shreve’s Shantavia Davis won 15.24.

Qua Chambers finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 3.48 seconds. Shreve’s Kamrin Hooks won in 1:00.49.

Shreve won the girls division with 218 points. Benton was fourth with 54 despite not having a full team.

Benton’s Shaw Malley and Many’s Scotty Gowen both cleared the top height of 12-6 in the boys pole vault. Gowen finished first with fewer misses.

Captain Shreve also won the boys division.

Davis, Anthony Echols and Jacob Marcinkus won events in the Byrd Yellow Jacket Relays on March 16.

Davis took the high jump with a leap of 5-2. Echols won the boys discus with a 124-10. Marcinkus captured the boys 3,200 in 10:36.78.

Davis was also second in the triple jump with a 35-2. Carroway took the runner-up spot in the girls pole vault with a 9-0. Malley was second in the boys pole vault with a 12-0.

Ashur Hall finished third in the boys discus with a 109-11. Kristen Glovier was third in the girls discus with an 86-8.5.