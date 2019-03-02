High school track and field: Benton boys, Parkway girls take titles at Benton meet

High school track and field: Benton boys, Parkway girls take titles at...

The Benton Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers took the team titles In the Shamocus Patton Benton Tiger Relays on Thursday.

Outdoor track and field is a spring sport, but the weather was anything but spring-like for the first outdoor meet of the season in Bossier Parish. Athletes competed in temperatures in the mid-40s.

Benton scored 150 points in the boys division, easily outdistancing runner-up North DeSoto, which had 81. West Monroe took third with 78. Captain Shreve was fourth with 70 and Parkway fifth with 66.

Parkway scored 133 in the girls division to 100 for runner-up Captain Shreve. West Monroe was third with 91 and Benton fourth with 77.

Parkway’s Clayton Wood was the only double winner from a Bossier Parish school in the boys division, taking the 800 in 2:09.80 and the 1,600 in 4:44.62.

Benton’s Mclane Smith was the runner-up in both events in 2:10.70 and 4:44.81, respectively.

Benton’s Chandler Burns and Jacob Marcinkus finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:38 and 10:40.20, respectively.

Benton’s Jeremy Hall and Shaw Malley went 1-2 in the pole vault. Both cleared 11-6. Hall was first on fewer misses.

Benton’s Cameron Barnett won the 400 in 53.23 and finished second in the 200 in 23.20.

The Parkway foursome of Kaybian Smallwood, JJ Hardy, Kentravious Morris and Jaquaylon Johnson took the 4X400 in 3:38.51. Benton’s Brenden Kennedy, Nick Randall, Michael Schoth and Barnett combined to finish second in 3:40.95.

Randall won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 11 inches.

Parkway’s Dariusz Patterson took the long jump with a 20-9, edging Benton’s Kaleem Amos by a half-inch.

Haughton’s Xander Morris won the javelin with a toss of 145-6.

Benton’s Schoth finished second in the 300 hurdles in 43.32. Anthony Echols was runner-up in the discus with a toss of 126-4.

Southwood’s Wesley Calloway swept the short sprints, winning the 100 in 10.96 and the 200 in 22.04.

Third-place finishers from parish schools were Haughton’s Derion Phil (100, 10.95), Benton’s Laeden Tucker (200, 24.0), Benton’s Kennedy (400, 55.03), Benton’s Marcinkus (1,600, 4:56.33) and Parkway’s Palmer Hearne (high jump, 5-8).

The Parkway foursome of Morris, Anthony Watson, Jamal Asberry and Johnson was third in the 4X100 in 44.48.

Haughton’s Tristan Sweeney, Brian Feaster, Jacob Stephens and Phil combined for a third-place finish in the 4X200 in 1:35.26.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby was the lone double winner in the girls division. She won the 800 in 2:39.97 and the 3,200 in 13:04.01.

Parkway athletes also won the 200 (Jordan Dukes, 26.47), 400 (Malia Morton, 1:03.59) and 1,600 (Katie Roman, 5:53.0). Roman cut 10 seconds off her personal-best time.

Benton’s Peyton Reeder took the 100 hurdles in 15.23 and was second in the 300 in 53.95. Captain Shreve’s Shantavia Davis won the 300 in 52.42.

Parkway’s Morton, Jazz Rasouliyan, Crosby and Madison Collins combined to win the 4X400 relay in 4:35.47. The Bossier foursome of Rebecca Washington, Ka’Mya Smith, Sequoia Taylor and Kelcee Marshall finished second in 4:36.58.

Benton’s two-time Class 4A state champion Taylor Davis won the high jump. She and West Monroe’s Blaize LaCaze both cleared 5-0. Davis won on fewer misses.

Davis also finished second in the triple jump with a 31-9.

Parkway had two winners in the field events — Victoria Morris (pole vault, 8-0) and Peyton Pipes (javelin, 93-2.5).

Haughton’s Ja’navia Smith won the shot put with a toss of 32-2.

Benton’s Kristien Glover took the discus with an 88-3. Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar was second with an 80-3.

Other runners-up from Bossier Parish schools in individual events were Bossier’s Markita Johnson (100, 12.11) and Haughton’s Shelby Roy (pole vault, 7-6).

Third-place finishers were Benton’s Tiffany Halphan (100, 12.19), Bossier’s Rebecca Washington (200, 27.11), Parkway’s Rasouliyan (1,600, 6:01.90), Parkway’s Roman (3,200, 13:17.19), Parkway’s Collins (300 hurdles, 55.66), Haughton’s Hannah Robinson (high jump, 4-4) and Benton’s Glover (javelin, 70.9).

Haughton’s Crystal Norton, Aleesha Hardman, Stephanie Cleveland and Deshounia Davis combined to finish third in the 4X100 in 54.61.

Parkway’s Dukes, Morton, Pipes and Faith Ingles combined to finish third in the 4X200 in 1:53.01, just .04 behind runner-up West Monroe.