Benton sophomore Taylor Davis finished second in the girls high jump in the LSU Last Chance Quaifier indoor track and field meet Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Davis leaped 5 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt. Abigail O’Donoghue won with a 5-7, making it on her first attempt.

Benton’s KeKe West finished fifth in the girls triple jump with a leap of 34-6.75. Kaylin Martin of St. James won with a 35-7.75.

The LHSAA State Indoor meet is Feb. 18 at LSU.

