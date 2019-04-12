High school track and field: Benton girls win abbreviated Haughton meet

Shortly after the Haughton Buccaneer Relays started Thursday afternoon, heavy rain began falling.

The rain continued for about 45 minutes. That forced the cancellation of all field events. But Haughton’s all-weather track allowed the 11 running events to go on as scheduled.

Benton won the girls division with 50 points, edging North DeSoto by a point. North Webster was third with 44.

Natchitoches Central won the boys division with 67.5 points. Haynesville was second with 58, Airline third with 42.5, Benton fourth with 40 and Haughton fifth with 35.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson had a good day in the boys division. He won the 200 in 21.79 seconds and finished a close second in the 100 in 11.13.

Haynesville’s Adrion Hardwell won the 100 in 11.09. Haughton’s Derion Phil was third in 11.13. Haughton’s Brian Feaster was second in the 200 in 22.56.

Airline’s Goffrey Cole captured second in the 800 in 2:03.99. Natchitoches Central’s Dwan Stuckey won in 2:02.46.

Airline’s Taejon Morris and Gabriel Cole finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 4:41.66 and 4:41.94, respectively.

Benton’s Mclane Smith and Chandler Burns finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:12.44 and 10:31.94, respectively. Smith also was third in the 1,600.

Haynesville’s Lance Grider swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 15.34 and the 300 in 39.34.

The 300 was one of the meet’s best races. Airline’s Tommy Williams finished just .06 of a second behind Grider.

The Haughton foursome of Keyshawn Davis, Jacob Stephens, Feaster and Phil took second in the 4X200 relay in 1:31.51. Haynesville won in 1:29.63.

Benton’s Brenden Kennedy, Nick Randall, Laeden Tucker and Michael Schoth combined to finish second in the 4X400 in 3:35.35. Natchitoches Central won in 3:24.48.

The Chiefs also won the 4X100 in 42.70.

In the girls division, Haughton’s Jiana Burgess won the 400 in 1:00.90. Benton’s Qua Chambers was second in 1:03.32. Burgess also finished third in the 200.

Airline’s Shandria Harvey captured second in the 100 in 12.95. Natchitoches Central’s Tym’mia Helaire won in 12.78.

Airline’s Elizabeth Newman came in second in the 800 in 2:43.06. St. Mary’s Jensen Parker won in 2:33.99.

Benton’s Bayleigh Parker and Hollie Myers finished 2-3 in the 1,600 in 6:12.05 and 6:21.65, respectively. North DeSoto’s Courtney Johnson won in 6:11.99.

Johnson also won the 3,200 in 13:22.52. Haughton’s Jaden Hodge was second in 13:49.13. Benton’s Sairelys Hernandez-Cruz took third.

Haynesville’s Marissa Tell swept the hurdles, winning the 100 in 16.53 and the 300 in 50.67.

Airline’s Brianna Taylor, Harvey, Paris Broom and Shanterrica Jones combined to win the 4X200 relay in 1:45.94. Haynesville was second in 1:47.88.

The same foursome was second in the 4X100 in 49.91. North Webster won in 49.39.

The Bossier foursome of Rebecca Washington, Sashnia Murray, Kelcee Marshall and Ka’Mya Smith won the 4X400 in 4:19.38. North Webster was second in 4:24.73.

The District 1-5A meet is scheduled for Wednesday at Lee Hedges Stadium.