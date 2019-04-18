High school track and field: Benton sweeps District 1-4A titles again

Benton swept the boys and girls team titles in the District 1-4A track and field meet Wednesday at Benton.

Benton scored 163 points in the boys division. North DeSoto was second with 124. Bossier finished fifth with 45.

Benton scored 153.5 points in the girls division. North DeSoto was second with 131. Bossier finished sixth with 46.

The Lady Tigers have won eight straight titles. The Tigers have won seven in the last eight years.

Benton senior Taylor Davis, a ULL signee, won her two specialities in the girls division — the high jump and long jump.

Davis cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump. Teammate Qua Chambers finished second at 4-8.

Davis went 36-3.5 in the triple jump, almost five feet farther than her closest competitor.

Chambers also posted a runner-up finish in the 400 in 1 minute, 1.88 seconds. Booker T. Washington’s Alexus Harris won in 59.05.

Chambers qualified in four events for next Wednesday’s Region I meet at Benton, finishing third in the long jump and fourth in the 200.

Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith captured second in the 800 in 2:40.55. BTW’s Portia Harris won in 2:30.37.

Benton’s Bayleigh Parker was a close second in the 1,600. She ran a 6:05.44, just .20 behind Caddo Magnet’s Tessa Volchek.

Benton’s Emmalyn Burns and Parker finished 2-3 in the 3,200 in 14:02.66 and 14:23.66, respectively. North DeSoto’s Courtney Johnson won in 13:53.10.

Benton’s Georgia Carroway won the pole vault with a 9-0.

Benton’s Abbie Wynn took second in the javelin with a toss of 96-3. North DeSoto’s Claire Terrell won with a 99-8.

Benton’s Kristen Glovier and Laura Silva finished 2-3 in the discus with tosses of 93-7.5 and 81-1.5, respectively. Northwood’s Sarah Hendriy won with a 93-10.

Glovier also finished third in the javelin.

The Bossier foursome of Smith, Sashnia Murray, Kelcee Marshall and Rebecca Washington combined for a second-place finish in the 4X400 relay in 4:23.53. BTW won in 4:02.56.

Benton’s Parker, Burns, Hollie Myers and Siri Hernandez Cruz combined to finish second in the 4X800 relay in 11:37.22. North DeSoto won in 11:31.91.

Bossier’s Washington also finished third in the 200 and 400 to qualify for three events.

Other regional qualifers from Benton and Bossier in individual events were Bossier’s Murray (fourth, 400), Benton’s Hernandez-Cruz (fourth, 800), Benton’s Myers (fourth, 1,600), Bossier’s Marshall (third, high jump), Benton’s Jada Anderson (fourth, long jump) and Benton’s Makaila Antwine (third, shot put).

Benton’s 4X400 (third) and 4X200 (fourth) relay teams also qualified for the regional meet.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson continued his outstanding season, qualifying for three events in the boys division.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson

He won the 200 in 21.79 and finished second in the 100, just .01 behind Woodlawn’s Cameron Kennedy.

Richardson also claimed the high jump with a leap of 6-2.

Benton’s Mclane Smith and Chandler Burns finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:35.64 and 10:41.26, respectively.

Smith was also second in the 1,600 in 4:53.60. Magnet’s Luke Harris won in 4:50.63.

Benton’s Laeden Tucker and Brennan Kennedy finished 2-3 in the 400 in 51.94 and 52.99, respectively. BTW’s Jonathan Kinsey won in 51.21.

Benton’s Mason Haley was the runner-up in the 800 in 2:08.96. Magnet’s Luke Harris cruised to victory in 2:01.74.

Benton’s Michael Schoth qualified for regionals in the 100 and 300 hurdles with third-place finishes.

Benton’s Kennedy, Tucker, Nick Randall and Schoth combined to win the 4X400 relay n 3:33.36.

Benton’s Haley, Hudson Harris, Hagos Easter and Smith combined to win the 4X800 in 9:08.64, more than 17 seconds ahead of North DeSoto.

The foursome of Kennedy, Malik Antwine, Tucker and Schoth took second in the 4X200 in 1:33.57. The Tigers finished just .03 behind Woodlawn.

Benton’s Shaw Malley won the pole vault with a 13-0. That was 1-6 higher than his closest competitor.

Benton’s Kaleem Amos took the long jump with a 21-0.5.

Benton’s Anthony Echols finished second in the discus put with a 130-1. North DeSoto’s Johnny Mitchell won by an impressive 32 feet.

Benton’s Ashur Hall qualified for regionals in two events, finishing in the javelin and fourth in the discus.

Other regional qualifiers from Benton and Bossier were Bossier’s Esaul Damien (fourth, 3,200), Benton’s Nick Randall (fourth, 300 hurdles), Benton’s Jathen Ross (fourth, high jump) and Benton’s Brock Nichols (fourth, triple jump).

Benton’s 4X100 relay team also qualified with a fourth-place finish.