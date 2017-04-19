Benton swept the boys and girls titles in the District 1-4A track and field meet Wednesday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

It was the sixth straight title for the girls and fifth in the last six years for the boys.

Benton scored 114.5 points in the boys division. Northwood finished second with 97.5 and Woodlawn third with 84.

Benton dominated the girls division. The Lady Tigers amassed 213 points, beating runner-up Huntington by a whopping 113. Bossier was third with 53.

Benton senior John Westmoreland accounted for 18 points in the boys division. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.74, his second-best time this season, and finished second in the 300 in 42.12. Teammate Hunter Burroughs finished third in the 300.

Sean Loftin was Benton’s only other winner on the track. He won the 800 in 2:08.22. John David Carrier finished second in the 3,200 in 10:53, four seconds behind Woodlawn’s Robert Evans, who swept the distance events.

Benton’s Conner Toms and Hunter Hartman picked up 18 points by finishing 1-2 in the pole vault. Toms cleared 11-6 and Hartman 11-0.

Dylan Plunkett and Titus Stowe accounted for 14 points with second- and third-place finishes in the javelin. Plunkett threw 140 feet, 11 inches and Stowe 139-2.

Benton also got third-place finishes from Hunter Matlock (100, 23.33) and Jordan Myles (shot put, 39-7.5).

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson had a very good meet. Richardson, Derrick Hullaby, Quinton Smith and James Davis combined to win the 4X200 in 1:29.22, .15 faster than runner-up Huntington.

The same foursome finished a very close second to Northwood in the 4X100. The Falcons ran a 42.90, one-hundredth of a second faster than the Bearkats.

Richardson also finished second in the high jump with a 6-0.

In the girls division, Benton senior Keke West won the triple jump with a leap of 37-8.5, her best this season by 1.25 feet. She also finished second in the long jump with a 17-2 and third in the 100.

West also ran on Benton’s runner-up 4X100 relay team with Shayla Lee, Haley Smith and Adriana Howard. They ran a 50.61. Huntington won in 49.28.

Benton senior Rheagan White had one of the day’s top performances, winning the discus with a toss of 129-1. She broke her own school record set last week by just over eight feet. Teammate Hannah Parker was second with an 88-10.

Benton sophomore Peyton Reeder accounted for 18 points. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.27, her best time this season by .12 seconds, and finished second in the 300 in 50.60.

Benton freshman Qua Chambers took the district title in the 400 in 1:03.39 and was runner-up in the high jump with a 4-8. Teammate Breanna Bundy was third in the 400.

Benton sophomore Taylor Davis won her specialty, the high jump, with a leap of 5-6, equalling her best jump this season. She also finished second in the triple jump with a 33-2.

Bundy and Georgia Carroway finished 1-2 in the pole vault. Bundy cleared 8-6 and Carroway 7-0.

Benton’s Malorie Gill and Abbie Wynn finished 1-2 in the javelin with throws of 102-6 and 96-1, respectively. Both had their best throws this season.

Bossier’s Haniyah Lemons and Benton’s Megan Rainwater finished 2-3 in the 800.

Four Benton freshmen also scored points in the distance events. Abby Rutledge and Hope Morgan finished 3-4 in the 1,600. Cassie Wilde and Emily Landgraf were 3-4 in the 1,600.

Benton’s Lee, Smith, Carroway and Bundy combined to finish second in the 4X200 relay in 1:49.65. Huntington won in 1:46.17.

Bossier’s Lemons, Kelcee Marshall, Rebecca Washington and Tyler McCoy combined to win the 4X400 in 4:31. Benton’s Bundy, Chambers, Carroway and Wainwater took second in 4:34.

McCoy also finished third in the 200.

The top four finishers and relay teams qualified for the Region I-4A meet Wednesday, April 26, at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The District 1-5A meet is Friday at Lee Hedges.

