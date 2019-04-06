High school track and field: Benton sweeps titles in Northwood meet; Airline boys win West Monroe meet

Benton swept the team titles in the Jerry Burton Memorial Relays on Friday at Northwood.

The boys division was decided by a point. Benton scored 94 2/3, according to results on directathletics.com. Haughton and Captain Shreve tied for second with 93 2/3.

Benton scored 116 points in the girls division. Parkway was runner-up with 103.

The meet also featured a team competition between Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish schools with Bossier Parish coming out on top.

Airline won the boys title in the West Monroe meet (individual results were unavailable when this report was posted).

Benton did most of its scoring in the field events in the girls division.

Taylor Davis won her specialties, taking the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and triple jump with a 37-4.

Abbie Wynn won the javelin with a 106-5, and Kristen Glovier took the discus with a 102-9.

Qua Chambers tied for second in the high jump with a 4-10. Chambers also got a runner-up finish on the track, taking second in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1.52 seconds.

Parkway’s Victoria Morris won the pole vault with a 9-9. Benton’s Georgia Carroway was second with a 9-0.

Benton’s Jada Anderson was runner-up in the long jump with a 15-3.5. Huntington’s Ederia Ferguson won with a 17-1.

On the track, Haughton freshman Jianna Burgess took the 1,600 in 5:59.1.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby and Morris were second and third, respectively, in the 800. Crosby ran a 2:35.47 and Morris a 2:42.88. BTW’s Portia Harris won in 2:34.17.

The Parkway foursome of Crosby, Lauren Sepeda, Alayna Mitchell and Jazz Rasouliyan won the 4X800 relay in 11:03.70.

Parkway’s Jada Hardy, Jillian Walton, Bianca Oliver and Kyla Williams combined for a second-place finish in the 4X200 in 1:48.83. BTW won in 1:45.54.

Rasouliyan, Crosby, Hardy and Malia Morton took second in the 4X400 in 4:28.89. BTW won in 4:26.66.

Haughton’s Ja’navia Smith finished second in the shot put with a toss of 31-6. Green Oaks’ Shandrika Terrell won with a 32-0.

Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar was runner-up in the discus with a 97-3. Parkway’s Peyton Pipes took second in the javelin with a 102-1.

Third-place finishers from Bossier Parish schools in the girls division also included Parkway’s Walton (200), Parkway’s Morton (400), Benton’s Bayleigh Parker (3,200), Haughton’s Shelby Roy (pole vault), Parkway’s Morris (triple jump), Haughton’s Lauren Knight (discus) and Haughton’s Kayleigh Brown (javelin).

Benton was third in the 4X400 and 4X800 relays.

Haughton’s Montonya Bonapart had a good day in the field events in the boys division.

He won the high jump with a leap of 6-6 and finished second in the triple jump with a 41-5. He also took third in the long jump.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson won the 200 in 22.25 and finished second in the 100 in 11.11. Captain Shreve’s Laderian Frieson won the 100 in 11.06.

Benton’s Mclane Smith won the 1,600 in 4:48.64.

Parkway’s Clayton Wood captured the 3,200 in 10:22.93. Benton’s Chandler Burns was second in 10:44.53.

Benton’s Shaw Malley won the pole vault with a 12-6.

Parkway’s Palmer Hearne was the runner-up in the high jump with a 6-4.

Haughton’s Zander Morris took second in the javelin with a 154-9. Loyola’s Luke Jackson won with a throw of 180-7.

Benton won the 4X800 relay in 8:59. Smith, Haggos Easter and Zacchaues Zeigler were team members named in the results on directathletics.com. The Haughton foursome of DJ Gilbert, Ben Parsons, Kenneth Smith and Cameron Crenshaw was second in 9:04.

Parkway’s Anthony Watson, Kentravious Morris, Kaybien Smallwood and Kobe Gill combined to finish second in the 4X200 relay in 1:30.35.

Third-place finishers from Bossier Parish schools in the boys division also included Haughton’s Derion Phil (100), Benton’s Brenden Kennedy (400), Parkway’s Scott Perez (800), Parkway’s Ryan Lee (1,600), Benton’s Michael Schoth (300 hurdles), Parkway’s Gill (high jump), Parkway’s Smallwood (triple jump) and Haughton’s Solan Culver (javelin).

Haughton finished third in 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Benton was third in 4X400. Parkway was third in 4X800.