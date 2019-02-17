High school track and field: Benton’s Davis wins high jump at state indoor meet; Airline’s Morris runner-up in 800

High school track and field: Benton’s Davis wins high jump at state...

Benton senior Taylor Davis won the Division I girls high jump Saturday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet at LSU.

Davis, the two-time Class 4A outdoor state champ, had a winning jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. The ULL signee cleared the height on her third and final attempt.

John Curtis’ Diamond Smith and Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo both cleared 5-4.

Davis also finished fifth in the triple jump with a 35-5.25.

Airline’s Taejon Morris was the runner-up in the Division I boys 800. Morris ran a 1:58.17. Byrd’s LaDann Thomas won in 1:57.93.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby finished seventh in the Division I girls 1,600 in 5:40.60.

Airline’s Joshua Burns was eighth in the Division I 3,200 in 10:06.74.