BOYS

100 — Kynan Hayes, Haughton, 10.69; DeCamerion Richardson, Bossier, 10.97; Jared Thomas, Parkway, 10.98

200 — Kynan Hayes, Haughton, 22.33; DeCamerion Richardson, Bossier, 22.61; James Davis, Bossier, 22.74

400 — Clyde English, Haughton, 49.29; Gabriel Cole, Airline, 52.02; Andrew Robinson, Parkway, 52.59; James Davis, Bossier, 52.98

800 — Taejon Morris, Airline, 1:58.76; Andrew Robinson, Parkway, 2:00.30; Will Dart, Airline, 2:03.29

1,600 — Will Dart, Airline, 4:28.36; Taejon Morris, Airline, 4:28.94; Andrew Robinson, Parkway, 4:42.81

3,200 — Will Dart, Airline, 9:44.38; Clayton Wood, Parkway, 10:20.56; Chandler Burns, Benton, 10:15.37

110 hurdles — Xavier Venious, Bossier, 14.95; Tommy Williams, Airline, 15.55; Bradley Moore, Haughton, 16.13

300 hurdles — Tommy Williams, Airline, 41.41; Xavier Venious, Bossier, 42.15; Hunter Burroughs, Benton, 41.67

4X100 relay — Haughton (Green, Cola, Gipson, Hayes) 42.68; Airline (Marshall, Marshall, Johnson, Robinson) 43.40; Parkway (Gill, Thomas, Asberry, Morris) 43.81

4X200 relay — Haughton (English, Phil, Cola, Gipson) 1:29.74; Bossier (Burns, Richardson, Davis, Venious) 1:32.23; Benton 1:33.05

4X400 relay — Haughton (Green, Phil, Cola, English) 3:30.92; Airline (Marshall, Marshall, Morris, Cole) 3:31.17; Parkway (Robinson, Creamer, Smallwood, Thomas) 3:36.17

High jump — Nate Fullilove, Airline, 6-4; Emile Cola, Haughton, 6-2; Xavier Perry, Benton, 6-2; DeCamerion Richardson, Bossier, 6-2

Long jump — Kaleem Amos, Benton, 22-0; Greg Phil, Haughton, 20-11.50; Nate Fullilove, Airline, 20-6.75

Triple jump — Johntavious Johnson, Benton, 42-11.75; Clyde English, Haughton, 40-8.5; Devonte Babers, Parkway, 40-9

Pole vault — Shaw Malley, Benton, 11-0; Jeremy Hall, Benton, 10-6; Joseph Feaster, Parkway, 10-0

Shot put — Will Cox, Benton, 46-5; Josh Simmons, Benton, 41-3.75; Matthew White, Haughton, 40-1 3/4

Discus — Will Cox, Benton, 135-5.5; Matt Salinas, Airline, 103-6.5; Kiamanu Williams, Haughton, 102-6

Javelin — Dylan Plunkett, Benton, 146-8; Hunter Picard, Parkway, 129-3; David Morales, Parkway, 130-1.5

GIRLS

100 — Shandria Harvey, Airline, 12.63; Jordan Dukes, Haughton, 12.92; Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway, 12.96

200 — Brittney Roberson, Airline, 26.09; Jordan Dukes, Parkway, 27.07; Rebecca Washington, Bossier, 27.10

400 — Brittney Roberson, Airline, 59.63; Rebecca Washington, Bossier, 1:04.94; Malia Morton, Parkway, 1:05.44

800 — Jazz Rasouliyan, Parkway, 2:35.31; Malia Morton, Parkway, 2:39.35; Morgan Randle, Airline, 2:41.74;

1,600 — Jazz Rasouliyan, Parkway, 5:38.74; Bethanie Dunn, Airline, 5:56.58; Kaylen Harris, Airline, 6:04.58

3,200 — Jazz Rasouliyan, Parkway, 12:20.44; Bethanie Dunn, Airline, 12:47.05; Jaydn Hodge, Haughton, 13:02.15;

100 hurdles — Peyton Reeder, Benton, 16.98; Peyton Pipes, Parkway, 17.38; Chloe Walker, Bossier, 17.82

300 hurdles — Peyton Reeder, Benton, 50.46; Madison Collins, Parkway, 51.85; Peyton Pipes, Parkway, 52.56

4X100 relay — Airline (Harvey, Means, Williams, Daley) 51.42; Benton (Smith, Bundy, McGhee, Howard) 51.80; Haughton (Dennis, Hardman, Mcclindeon, Sweeney) 52.06

4X200 relay — Airline (Harvey, Rapley, Roberson, Daley) 1:45.05; Parkway (McKnight, Roshto, Hardy, Dukes) 1:48.84; Haughton (Cleveland, Hardman, McClindon, Norton) 1:51.67

4X400 relay — Bossier (McCoy, Washington, Taylor, Lemons) 4:33.75; Benton (Bundy, McGhee, Carroway, Reeder) 4:36.86; Parkway (Morton, Carter, Rasouliyan, Nicholas) 4:38.08

High jump — Taylor Davis, Benton, 5-8; Hannah Robinson, Haughton, 4-10; Kelcee Marshall, Bossier, 4-8; Qua Chambers, Benton, 4-8

Long jump — Teunna Perry, Plain Dealing, 16-9; Jada Anderson, Benton, 16-1; Qua Chambers, Benton, 15-9

Triple jump — Taylor Davis, Benton, 37-4; Teunna Perry, Plain Dealing, 34-0; Ladayjah Means, Airline, 32-3

Pole vault — Breanna Bundy, Benton, 9-3; Victoria Morris, Parkway, 9-0; Shelby Roy, Haughton, 7-6; Trinity Hall, Airline, 7-6

Shot put — Niarelle Scott, Plain Dealing, 31-8; Keanna Barber, Haughton, 31-7.5; Tanashia Daniels, Plain Dealing, 30-8 1/2

Discus — Kristen Glovier, Benton, 92-6; Shanna Abdeljabar, Parkway, 88-10; Abbie Norcross, Parkway, 86-0 ½

Javelin — Abbie Norcross, Parkway, 120-8; Peyton Pipes, Haughton, 96-3; Kaycee Hernandez, Haughton, 88-0

NOTE: The above list is based on results reported to the Press-Tribune or found online. Report corrections or updates to rhedges@bossierpress.com. The times and distances are an individual or relay team’s best this season.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin