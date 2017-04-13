The Haughton boys and Parkway girls won the team titles in the Haughton Buccaneer Relays track and field meet Thursday at Haughton.

Haughton scored 137 points to 95.5 for runner-up Haynesville. Airline finished third with 72.

Parkway won with 104 points. Benton was second with 95 and Haynesville third with 77.

Athletes competed in temperatures in the low 80s with very little wind.

The meet was the final tune-up before next week’s district meets. The District 1-4A meet is Wednesday and the District 1-5A meet Friday. Both are at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Haughton senior sprinter Josh Lister didn’t have his best time of the season in the 100-meter dash, but it was impressive. He won in 10.47 seconds.

Timing was fully-automatic and for one of the few times this season he wasn’t running with or against a strong wind. His time would’ve easily been good enough to win the Class 5A state title last season.

Lister also won the 200 in 22.02, his best time in that event this season. Lister’s teammate Kynan Hayes finished second in 22.39.

Lister and Hayes teamed with Lavonta Gipson and Emile Cola to win the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. They had their fastest times of the season in both events, 41.60 and 1:27.76.

Haughton swept the relays with Kason Green, Greg Phil, Nate Merrill and Clyde English winning the 4X400 in 3:30.20. The Airline foursome of Taejon Morris, Brian Feaster, Brian Marshall and Brandon Marshall finished a very close second. The difference was one-hundredth of a second.

English ran his best time of the season in the 400, a 49.65. He finished second to Natchitoches Central’s De’Jon Blake, who ran a 48.99. Cola was third in 50.91.

Parkway’s Andrew Robinson won the 800 in 2:02.02, the best time in the parish this season. Benton’s Sean Loftin finished second in 2:04.46, a season best for him.

Airline’s Seth Papineau and Will Dart finished 1-2 in the 1,600 with a strong kick on the final lap. Papineau ran a 4:33.63 and Dart a 4:34.30.

Airline’s Xavier Wilson and Nate Godeaux finished 2-3 in the 1,600 in 10:28.09 and 10:34.59, respectively. Lakeside’s Cody Robinson won in 10:11.59.

Benton’s John Westmoreland cruised to victory in the 110 hurdles in 15.36. Airline’s Malik Britt won the 300 hurdles in 40.54, his best time this season by .26 seconds.

Haughton’s Montoya Bonapart equalled his best high jump this season with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. He finished second to North DeSoto’s Chase Walker, who won with a 6-6.

Haughton’s David Leitnaker took the pole vault with a 12-0, this best in the parish this seaon and a foot higher than his previous best. Runner-up Conner Toms of Benton equalled his best with an 11-6. Benton’s Hunter Hartman and Parkway’s Joseph Feaster both cleared 11 feet.

Haughton’s Greg Phil won the long jump with a 21-5.25. Haughton’s Colt Shankle took the javelin with a 155-1.

Haynesville’s Joseph Evans had an impressive throw of 49-2 in the shot put, which would’ve been good enough for second in the Class 1A state meet last season.

Haynesville’s Michael Turner won the discus with a 141-4, which would’ve won the Class 1A title last season.

Benton’s Keke West was the lone double winner in the girls division. She won the long jump with a 17-6.5 and triple jump with a 36-7.5. The long jump was her best this season by an inch.

West defeated teammate Taylor Davis by two feet in the triple jump. Davis won her specialty, the high jump, with a 5-4, two inches lower than her season best.

Airline’s Lauren Daley won the 100 in 13.13, just .02 seconds faster than Parkway freshman Jordan Dukes. West finished third.

Airline’s Brittany Roberson finished second in the 200 in 26.09. North Webster’s Jada Greenard won in 25.84.

Roberson, her sister Jasmine, Morgan Randle and Daley combined to win the 4X400 relay in 4:07.92. They cut almost six seconds off their previous best time this season.

Brittany Roberson, who also finished third in the long jump, has the best time in the parish this season in the 400 but did not run that event. Parkway’s Niaya Fant won with her best time, going under a minute for the first time with a 59.72.

Parkway’s Adrianna Wilder won the 1,600 in 5:22.43, beating Lakeside’s Alissa Lander by 5.01 seconds. Lander came back and won the 3,200 in 11:37.15. Wilder was second in 12:17.40 and teammate Carly Hanson third in 12:56.96.

Benton’s Rheagan White won the discus with a 120-11, her best throw this season by three feet. Haughton’s Mary Gladney was second with a 110-6.

Haughton’s Savannah O’Neal won the javelin with a toss of 122-5, just short of her season-best of 123-7. O’Neal was the Class 5A state runner-up last season. Haynesville’s Jakirya Hunter was second with a 120-7. Parkway’s Abbie Norcross was third with a 103-7.

Airline’s Jasmine Roberson was second in the high jump with a 5-2.

Haughton’s Jenna Blank and Victoria Morris tied for second in the pole vault. Both cleared 9-6. It was Morris’ best vault this season. Natchitoches Central’s Madison Brown won with a 10-0.

Parkway’s Akira Jefferson and Norcross finished 2-3 in the shot put with throws of 33-1 and 32-6, respectively.

Parkway used superior depth to win the team title. Lindsey Hutcheson and Jazz Rasouliyan finished 3-4 in the 800. Hutcheson also finished third in the 1,600.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com