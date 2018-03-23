The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively, in the Don Millen Bearkat Relays on Thursday at Airline.

Haughton edged Parkway in the boys’ division. The Bucs scored 134 points to the Panthers’ 130.5. North DeSoto was third with 102.5 and Bossier fourth with 72.

Parkway ran away with the girls’ division. The Lady Panthers scored 176.5 points to 97 for runner-up Haughton. Bossier was third with 84.5.

Haughton senior Kynan Hayes swept the boys’ division sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 10.69 and the 200 in 27.33.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson was second in both events.

Haughton won all three relays.

Hayes ran on the 4X100 relay team with Kason Green, Lavonta Gipson and Emile Cola. They ran a 42.68. The Parkway foursome of Kobe Gill, Jared Thomas, Jamal Asberry and Kentravious Morris finished second in 43.81.

Cola and Gipson teamed with Clyde English and Greg Phil to win the 4X200 relay in 1:29.74. Bossier’s Reginald Burns, Richardson, James Davis and Xavier Venious combined to finish second in 1:32.23.

Green, Phil, Cola and English won the 4X400 in 3:30.92. Parkway’s Andrew Robinson, Chase Creamer, Kaybian Smallwood and Thomas finished second in 3:36.17.

Parkway took the top two spots in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Robinson and Scott Perez finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Robinson ran a 4:47.76 and Perez a 5:01.82.

Clayton Wood (2:10.36) and Perez (2:15.98) were 1-2 in the 800. Austin Jacobsen (10:37.36) and Wood (11:01.41) finished 1-2 in the 3,200.

Haughton’s English took the 400 in 49.29. Bossier’s Davis was second in 52.98.

Bossier got a first from Venious in the 110 hurdles in 14.95. Haughton’s Bradley Moore finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110.

Bossier’s Richardson and Haughton’s Phil also won field events.

Richardson took the high jump with a leap of 6-2. Cola also cleared 6-2 but Richardson won on fewer misses.

Phil won the long jump with a 20-2.

Parkway got first-place finishes from Joey Feaster in the pole vault and Hunter Picard in the javelin.

Haughton’s Matthew White (shot put) and Korbin Schmidt (pole vault) and Parkway’s Devonte Babers (triple jump) were runners-up in their respective events.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan swept the distance events in the girls’ division. She won the 1,600 in 5:38.74 and the 3,200 in 12:44.32.

Parkway’s Abbie Norcross and Plain Dealing’s Teunna Perry were also double winners.

Perry took the triple jump with a 34-0 and the long jump with a 16-9.

Norcross won the javelin with an impressive 120-8 and the discus with an 86-0 ½.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes won the 100 in 12.92 and finished second in the 200.

She also ran on the Lady Panthers’ winning 4X200 relay team with Kendall Roshto, Sh’Diamond McKnight and Jada Hardy. They ran a 1:48.90.

Bossier’s Rebecca Washington won the 400 in 1:04.94. Parkway’s Malia Morton captured the 800 in 2:40.60.

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes and Madison Collins finished runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles, respectively. Pipes also finished second in the javelin.

Haughton’s Jayden Hodge was second in both the 1,600 and 3,200. The Lady Bucs also got a runner-up finish from Alyssa Hardman in the 100.

The Bossier foursome of Haniyah Lemons, Kelcee Marshall, Tyler McCoy and Washington combined to win the 4X400 relay in 4:34.79. Parkway’s Morton, Jayla Carter, Rasoulyan and Elissee Nicholas finished second in 4:38.08.

Haughton’s Champagne Dennis, Hardman, Tatyana Mclendon and Taralyn Sweeney combined for a second-place finish in the 4X100.

Plain Dealing’s Niarelle Scott and Haughton’s Keanna Barber finished 1-2 in the shot put in a close completion. Scott threw 31-8, beating Barber by a half-inch.

Parkway’s Victoria Morris (8-0) and Haughton’s Shelby Roy (7-6) were 1-2 in the pole vault.

Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar was a close second to her teammate Norcross in the discus with a toss of 85-9.

Bossier’s Marshall was runner-up in the hgh jump. Marshall, North DeSoto’s Bonnie Smith and Southwood’s Nakiya Jones all cleared 4-8. Smith won on fewer misses.

