A handful of Bossier Parish athletes produced some impressive results in the Yellow Jacket Relays hosted by Byrd on Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Airline’s Will Dart and Taejon Morris won individual events in the boys’ division. Airline also won the 4,000-meter distance medley relay.

Benton won the distance medley relay in the girls’ division.

Dart took the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 34.79 seconds. Teammate Xavier Wilson was second in 4:42.38.

Morris won the 400 in 50.99, beating runner-up MyAngelo Hawthorne of North Webster by almost a second.

Dart and Morris teamed with Joshua Burns and Gabriel Cole to win the distance medley relay in 10:48.44. Byrd was second in 10:55.10.

Airline’s Collin Morgan finished third in the 800. The Airline foursome of Brandon Marshall, Brian Marshall, Cole and Morris captured third in the 4X400 relay.

Benton’s Abby Rutlidge, Hope Moran, Sairielys Hernandez-Cruz and Baileigh Parker combined to win the girls’ distance medley relay in 15:07.45. Cedar Creek was second in 15:23.28.

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes took second in the javelin with a toss of 97 feet, 10 inches. Annamari Farrah of Cedar Creek won in 101-7.

Parkway’s Maddie Ersoff finished third in the discus.

No full teams from Bossier Parish competed in the meet.

Northwood won the boys’ division with 108.5 points. Cedar Creek was second with 70.

Sylvan Hills, Ark., won the girls’ division with 165 points, edging Byrd by six.

