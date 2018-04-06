Bossier Parish teams took the top three spots in the Jerry Burton Memorial Battle on the Red meet Thursday at Northwood.

Benton won with 125 points. Parkway edged Haughton for second, 85-84.

Parkway finished third in the girls’ division with 93 points. Captain Shreve won with 140 1/3. Byrd was runner-up with 117. Benton took fourth with 91.33.

Parkway sophomore Jazz Rasouliyan was named Outstanding Track Performer in the girls’ division.

She won the 1,600-meter run in 5:35.81 and the 3,200 in 12:24.68. She also finished second to Byrd’s Claire White in the 800.

Benton junior Taylor Davis earned the Outstanding Field Performer award. She won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches and the triple jump with a 34-10.75.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes and Jada Anderson finished 2-3 in the 100 in 13.12 and 13.47, respectively.

Benton’s Qua Chambers took second in the 400 in 1:03.63 and third in the long jump with a 16-0.75.

Haughton freshman Jaden Hodge finished second in the 3,200, 4.58 seconds behind Rasouliyan.

The Parkway foursome of Jada Hardy, Sh’Diamond McKnight, Kendall Roshto and Dukes was runner-up in the 4X100 relay in 52.15 and third in the 4X200.

Haughton was third in the 4X100, and Benton was third in the 4X400.

Benton’s Breanna Bundy and Captain Shreve’s Olivia Hilburn tied for first in the pole vault. Both cleared 9-6.

Parkway’s Abbie Norcross and Peyton Pipes were 1-2 in the javelin. Norcross threw 110-5 and Pipes 104-6. Benton’s Abbie Wynn took third.

Parkway’s Akiyra Jefferson (shot put) and Haughton’s Keanna Barber (discus) posted third-place finishes.

In the boys’ division, Haughton’s Clyde English and Haughton’s Emile Cola finished 1-2 in the 400. English ran a 49.67 and Cola a 51.66.

Haughton’s Bradley Moore won the 110 hurdles in 15.71. Benton’s Hunter Burroughs took the 300 hurdles in 43.07. Teammate Aaron Wheeler was third.

Haughton’s Kynan Hayes and Parkway’s Jared Thomas finished 2-3 in the 100. Hayes ran an 11.36 and Thomas an 11.51. Minden’s Patrick Heard won in 11.12.

Parkway’s Andrew Robinson and Benton’s Sean Loftin went 2-3 in the 800. Robinson ran a 1:59.63 and Loftin a 2:03.77. Byrd’s LaDann Thomas won in 1:59.01.

The Parkway pair of Clayton Wood and Austin Jacobsen finished 2-3 in the 1,600 in 4:43.47 and

Mikovich also won the 3,200.

Haughton’s Kason Green, Emile Cola, Lavonta Gipson and Hayes combined to win the 4X100 relay in 42.76. Gipson, Cola and Hayes teamed with Greg Phil to capture the 4X200 in 1:29.00.

Phil also won the long jump with a 21-4.5.

The Benton foursome of Cameron Barnett, Johntavious Jonson, Michael Schoth and Burroughs combined for a victory in the 4X400 in 3:31.47.

Johnson also picked up a first-place finish in the triple jump with a 42-1. Teammate Kaleem Amos was third.

Benton’s Xavier Perry, Parkway’s Kobe Gill and Haughton’s Cola all cleared 6-4 in the high jump. Perry won on fewer misses. Gill was second and Cola third.

Benton’s Shaw Malley and Jeremy Hall were 1-2 in the pole vault. Malley went 11-0 and Hall 10-6.

Benton’s Jake Maranto won the discus with a 132-0. Teammate Will Cox was third in the discus and runner-up in the shot put.

Cox threw 45-9 in the shot, just 2.5 inches behind Northwood’s Cory Marshall.

Parkway’s David Morales and Hunter Picard finished 2-3 in the javelin. Loyola’s Luke Jackson, who ranks among the state’s best, won with an impressive 201-4.

