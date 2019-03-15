High school track and field: Parkway girls, Benton boys take Millen Relays titles

High school track and field: Parkway girls, Benton boys take Millen Relays...

The Parkway girls and Benton boys won the team titles in the annual Don Millen Bossier Bearkat Relays on Thursday at Airline.

Parkway scored 129 points to 90 for runner-up Benton. Haughton was third with 60 and Airline fourth with 50.

Parkway has two victories and a runner-up finish in the three Bossier Parish meets this season.

Benton scored 109 points to 83 for runner-up Haughton. Parkway was third with 74.

It was Benton’s second title in a Bossier Parish meet this season.

Because of Wednesday’s heavy rain, only two field events were held — the pole vault and high jump.

Airline freshman Brianna Taylor swept the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes. She ran the 100 in 12.58 and the 200 in 26.24.

Benton’s Peyton Reeder swept the 100 and 300 hurdles in 16.07 and 50.80, respectively.

The short sprints and hurdles were run against a brisk breeze.

Haughton freshman Jiana Burgess won the 800 in 2:34.86 and the high jump with a leap of 4-10. Haughton’s Hannah Robinson, who also cleared 4-10, was second in the high jump.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan and Airline’s Elizabeth Newman finished 2-3 in the 800 2:38.85 and 2:45.99, respectively.

Parkway’s Katie Roman and Joslyn Crosby finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 6:05.06 and 6:05.23, respectively. Benton’s Holly Myers was third in 6:35.37.

Crosby won the 3,200 in 14:00.50. Teammate Lauren Sepeda was second in 14:02.50. Benton’s Bayleigh Parker took third in 14:13.99.

Benton’s Qua Chambers captured the 400 in 1:00.63. Bossier’s Rebecca Washington and Parkway’s Malia Morton finished second and third, respectively, in 1:01.27 and 1:01.92.

Chambers also finished third in the high jump.

Parkway’s Victoria Morris won the pole vault with a 9-0. Benton’s Georgia Carroway, who also cleared 9-0, was second followed by Benton’s Korbyn Kubalet.

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes was second in the 100 hurdles behind Reeder in 17.29 and Airline’s Chandra Williams third in 18.85.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes was runner-up in the 100 behind Taylor in 12.70. Airline’s Shandria Harvey took third in 12.97.

Haughton’s Stephanie Cleveland finished second in the 200 in 28.10.

Parkway’s Madison Collins was third in the 300 hurdles in 52.70.

Parkway swept the relays.

Kyla Williams, Dukes, Jillian Walton and Jalaycia Gilliam took the 4X100 in 50.70.

Williams, Dukes, Walton and Gilliam also won the 4X200 in 1:50.22.

Roman, Rasouliyan, Jada Hardy and Morton captured the 4X400 in 4:31.37.

The Haughton foursome of Deshounia Davis, Alysha Hardman, Crystal Norton and Cleveland finished third in the 4X100 in 52.09.

The same Haughton group also finished third in the 4X200 in 1:53.06.

Benton’s Kobe Crayton, Kaitlyn Masters, Caroline Cannon and Daly Nagot combined for a runner-up finish in the 4X400 in 4:34.50.

The Bossier foursome of Ka’Mya Smith, Sahina Murray, Sequoia Taylor and Washington took third in 4:36.46.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson was the only double winner in the boys division. He won the 200 in 22.56 and the high jump with a leap of 6-2.

Airline’s Devin Bilbo took the 110 hurdles in 15.47. Benton’s Micheal Schoth was third in 16.74.

Schoth won the 300 hurdles in 41.75. Bilbo was runner-up in 43.70 and Benton’s Nick Randle third in 43.95.

Haughton’s Derion Phil won the 100 in 11.00, beating Southwood’s Wesley Calloway by .05. Haughton’s Jacob Stephens was third, just .01 slower than Calloway.

Parkway’s Jaquaylon Johnson was second in the 200 behind Richardson in 23.14. Phil was third in 23.47.

Benton’s Mason Haley and Hagos Easter finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 5:05.1 and 5:08.9, respectively. Airline’s Landon Small was third in 5:12.57.

Easter won the 3,200 in 11:07.80. Bossier’s Esaul Damian was second in 11:10.75 and Airline’s Tyler Morgan third in 11:15.61.

Parkway’s Clayton Wood, Haughton’s DJ Gilbert and Parkway’s Scott Perez finished 1-2-3 in the 800. Wood ran a 2:04.7, easily outdistancing Gilbert (2:12.00) and Perez (2:12.70).

Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton took the 400 in 50.01. Benton’s Cameron Barnett and Brennan Kennedy finished second and third, respectively, in 51.04 and 51.34.

Parkway’s Jamal Asberry, Kentravious Morris, Dariusz Patterson and Anthony Watson combined to win the 4X100 relay in 43.03.

Haughton’s Phil, Stephens, Brian Feaster and Davis combined to finish second, just .02 behind Parkway.

Phil, Stephens, Feaster and Davis finished second in the 4X200 in 1:31.17. Northwood won in 1:30.83.

Parkway’s Morris, Ted Nelams, JJ Hardy and Kaybien Smallwood combined for a third-place finish in 1:32.05.

Parkway’s Johnson, Morris, Anthony Salazar and Smallwood combined to win the 4X400 in 3:35.12. The Benton foursome of Barnett, Randle, Schoth and Kennedy finished second in 3:37.04.

The Haughton foursome of Ben Parsons, Peter Howard, Gilbert and Mouton took third in 3:40.65.

Haughton’s Montoya Bonaparte was second in the high jump with a 6-1. Benton’s Randle was third with a 6-0.

Benton’s Shaw Malley won the pole vault with a 12-6, 2-6 feet higher than teammate Jeremy Hall. Parkway’s Tommy Cook was third with a 9-6.