High school track and field: Parkway sweeps Bossier Parish titles; Benton boys, girls finish runner-up

Parkway swept the team titles in the Bossier Parish Championships track and field meet Thursday at Airline.

There was a two-team battle in the girls division. Parkway scored 193 points to 187 for runner-up Benton. Airline was third with 86, Haughton fourth with 78 and Bossier fifth with 28.

The boys division was also tight. Parkway scored 178 points to 163 for second-place Benton. Haughton was third with 121, Airline fourth with 73, Bossier fifth with 35 and Plain Dealing sixth with six.

Parkway athletes took the individual honors in boys division.

Triple-winner Clayton Wood was named the Track MVP. He won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events. His times were 2:09.16 in the 800, 5:04.99 in the 1,600 and 10:19.13 in the 3,200.

The 3,200 was one of the best races of the meet. Wood and Benton’s Mclane Smith sprinted the last lap. Smith’s second-place time was 10:20.05, less than a second behind Wood.

Dariusz Patterson was named the Field MVP. He finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 21-11 and the triple jump with a 41-8.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby was named the Track MVP in the girls division. She won the 1,600 in 6:09.29 and the 3,200 in 13:20.45 and finished second in the 800 in 2:42.70.

Benton’s Taylor Davis was named the Field MVP. She won the high jump with a leap of 5-0 and the triple jump with a 34-8.5.

Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson was the only other winner of multiple events in the boys division. He took the 100 in 10.87 and the 200 in 22.20.

Airline’s Devin Bilbo won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.36 and finished second in the 300 in 42.99. Benton’s Michael Schoth won the 300 in 42.91 and finished second in the 110 in 16.31.

Benton’s also Smith finished runner-up in the 800 in 2:11.56.

Airline freshman Brianna Taylor and Benton senior Peyton Reeder were double winners on the track in the girls division.

Taylor cruised to victory the 100 in 12.14. She won the 200 in 25.09.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes took second in both races in 12.74 and 26.66, respectively.

Reeder also won by wide margins, taking the 100 hurdles in 15.55 and the 300 in 50.71.

Parkway sophomore Peyton Pipes also had a good day, scoring 26 points. She finished runner-up to Reeder in the 100 hurdles in 17.30 and the 300 in 54.42.

Before running the hurdles, Pipes won the javelin with an outstanding throw of 114-7, more than 21 feet farther than her closest competitor.

Haughton freshman Jiana Burgess won the 800 in 2:38.04 and captured second in the high jump with a 4-10.

Benton junior Qua Chambers scored 24 points for her team. She won the 400 in 1:02.26 and finished second in the long jump with a 15-6 and third in the high jump with a 4-10.

Benton sophomore Jada Anderson won the long jump by one inch over her basketball teammate.

Other parish champions in the boys division were Benton’s Cameron Barnett (400, 52.62), Parkway’s Kobe Gill (high jump, 6-4), Benton’s Shaw Malley (pole vault, 11-6), Benton’s Kaleem Amos (long jump, 21-11), Benton’s Brock Nichols (triple jump, 41-8), Haughton’s Matthew White (shot put, 43-3), Benton’s Anthony Echols (discus, 128-8) and Haughton’s Zander Morris (javelin, 153-5).

Parkway won the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400 relays. Benton won the 4X800.

Other parish champions in the girls division were Benton’s Georgia Carroway (pole vault, 9-0), Benton’s Makaila Antwine (shot put, 29-11) and Benton’s Kristen Glovier (discus, 93-10).

Parkway swept all four relays.

Other runners-up in the boys division were Haughton’s Derion Phil (100, 11.00), Parkway’s Jaquaylon Johnson (200, 22.55), Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton (400, 53.51), Parkway’s Ryan Lee (1,600, 5:11.18), Parkway’s Montoya Bonapart (high jump, 6-4), Parkway’s Tommy Cook (pole vault, 10-0), Parkway’s Malachi White (shot put, 41-0), Airline’s Montrez Henderson (discus, 114-1) and Parkway’s Hunter Picard (javelin, 150-5).

Other runners-up in the girls division were Parkway’s Malia Morton (400, 1:03.53), Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan (1,600, 6:14.54), Parkway’s Katie Roman (3,200, 13:36.24), Benton’s Corbyn Kubalek (pole vault, 8-6), Parkway’s Victoria Morris (triple jump, 32-2), Airline’s Mattie Curtis (shot put, 29-8), Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar (discus, 88-6) and Airline’s Emily Bourgeois (javelin, 98-3.5).

Morris also finished third in the pole vault, clearing the same height as Kubalek, and long jump, scoring 20 points for the Lady Panthers.

Benton’s Nick Randall scored 17 points with third-place finishes in the boys 300 hurdles and triple jump and a tie for third in the high jump.

Other third-place finishers in the boys division were Parkway’s Gill (100), Parkway’s Kentravious Morris (200), Parkway’s Anthony Salazar (400), Haughton’s DJ Gilbert (800), Benton’s Haggos Easter (1,600), Benton’s Chandler Burns (3,200), Haughton’s Jayden Walton (110 hurdles), Parkway’s Palmer Hearne (high jump), Haughton’s Josh Francis (pole vault), Haughton’s Bonapart (long jump), Benton’s Keldric Moody (shot put), Benton’s Ashur Hall (discus) and Haughton’s Solan Culver (javelin).

Bossier’s Rebecca Washington finished third in the girls 200 and 400. Benton’s Bayleigh Parker was third in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Other third-place finishers in the girls division were Parkway’s Jalaycia Gilliam (100), Benton’s LaDhana Anderson (100 hurdles), Airline’s Chandra Williams (300 hurdles), Haughton’s Taralyn Sweeney (triple jump), Parkway’s Sylvia Edwards (shot put), Airline’s Curtis (discus) and Haughton’s Kayleigh Brown (javelin).