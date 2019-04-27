High school track and field: Parkway’s Crosby wins girls 1,600 in Region I-5A meet; Airline boys take 4X800 relay

Parkway sophomore Joslyn Crosby was the lone individual winner from a Bossier Parish school in the Region I-5A track and field meet held Friday at Northwestern State.

Crosby won the girls 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 41.13 seconds. Captain Shreve’s Georgia Hilburn was second in 5:42.30.

The Airline foursome of Taejon Morris, Goffrey Cole, Gabriel Cole and Joshua Burns won the boys 4X800 relay in 8:08.12, beating second-place Ouachita Parish by 9.47 seconds.

The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet. The Class 5A division will be held next Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Airline’s Burns, a junior, also finished second in the boys 3,200 in 9:56.89. Octavio Lilley of Ruston won in 9:53.53.

Haughton freshman Jiana Burgess qualified in two events. She finished second in the girls 800 in 2:23.50 and third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Halyn Senegal of Sam Houston won the 800 in 2:23.50. Barbe’s Chadlyn Gladney won the high jump with a 5-4.

Parkway sophomore Peyton Pipes was the regional runner-up in the girls javelin with a toss of 112-0. West Monroe’s Eden Adams won with a 135-11.

Haughton junior Solan Culver took third in the boys javelin with a 157-11. Barbe’s Logan Nettles won with a 169-4.

Airline junior Gabriel Cole finished third in the boys 800 in 1:59.08. New Iberia’s Londyn Roberts won in 1:55.09.

The Parkway team of Crosby, Alayna Mitchell, Malia Morton and Katie Roman captured third in the girls 4X800 relay in 10:23.56. Ruston won in 10:10.19.

Haughton junior Montoya Bonapart was one of four athletes to clear 6-6 in the boys high jump. But he finished fourth in the tiebreaker.

Parkway junior Jordan Dukes narrowly missed qualifying in the girls 100. She finished fourth in 12.20, just .01 behind third-place Alexas Bender of Lafayette.

Other fourth-place finishers were Parkway senior Clayton Wood (boys 1,600, 4:33.22) and Airline sophomore Devin Bilbo (boys 110 hurdles, 15.25).

Airline finished third in the boys division with 52 points. Ruston won with 87.

Lafayette High won the girls division. Parkway was eighth.