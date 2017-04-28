Plain Dealing junior Teunna Perry won two events and finished runner-up in another in the Region I-1A track and field meet Thursday in Haynesville.

Perry won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches and the triple jump with a 34-8. She finished second in the high jump, clearing 4-10. Delhi’s Le’Shenae Stubblefield won with a 5-0.

Perry is the defending Class 1A state champion in all three events. The Class 1A state meet is Friday, May 5, at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Plain Dealing eighth-grader Nia’rrelle Scott also qualified for the state meet. She finished second in the shot put with a throw of 35-3. Cedar Creek’s Chloe Marcus won with a 35-8.

