Plain Dealing junior Teunna Perry won three events in the District 1-1A track and field meet Thursday at Cedar Creek.

Perry won the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 1.5 inches, the long jump with a 16-8 and the high jump with a 4-10. She is the reigning Class 1A state champion in all three events.

Perry helped Plain Dealing finish fourth in the girls division with 46 points. Cedar Creek won with 167. Haynesville was runner-up with 150.5.

Cedar Creek also won the girls title with 193.5 points, only a half-point better than Haynesville.

Plain Dealing eighth-grader Nia’rrelle Scott finished second in the shot put with a toss of 33-0.5. Another eighth-grader, Haynesville’s Shontellas Shine, won with a 34-2.5.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.om