Plain Dealing junior Teunna Perry won the Class 1A long and triple jumps in the Class 1A girls division in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Perry went 17 feet, 9.5 inches on her third attempt in the long jump. She also had two other jumps greater than 17 feet. Haynesville’s Erin Franklin finished second with a 17-3.25 on her fifth attempt. Kentwood’s Lakirsta Johnson was third with a 16-6.25.

Perry leaped 36-5.75 on her second attempt in the triple jump. She jumped more than 36 feet two other times. Perry defeated runner-up Talibah Cornelius of Haynesville by 1 foot, 4.75 inches. Grand Lake’s Cameron Granger was third with a 34-2.

Perry cleared 4-6 in the high jump but failed on three attempts at 4-8 and didn’t make the awards stand. Lafayette Christian’s Meaghen Abrams won with a 5-2.

Perry has won five state titles the last two years. She won the high jump last year. She also finished second in the triple jump in 2015 as a freshman and second in the long jump in 2014 as an eighth-grader.

The Class 5A, 4A and 3A meets are Saturday.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com