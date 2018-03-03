Airline finished runner-up in the boys division and third in the girls in the Marshall (Texas) Maverick Relays on Thursday.

The Vikings came close to winning, scoring 107 points. That was just two less than winner Longview, Texas.

The Lady Vikings scored 80 points. Longview won with 130 and Tatum, Texas, was runner-up with 102.

Only track events were held.

Airline’s Coby McGee, Will Dart and Collin Morgan won events in the boys division.

McGee, a Northwestern State football signee, won the 100-meter dash in 11.133 seconds.

Dart took the 1,600 in 4:35.807. Teammate Taejon Morris was second in 4:40.929. Joshua Burns finished fourth. Dart was also fourth in the 800.

Morgan won the 3,200 in 10:36.716. Airline’s Xavier Wilson and Steve Damian were third and fourth, respectively.

Morris also picked up a second-place finish in the 800 in 1:58.759. Gabriel Cole was second in the 400 in 52.02.

Tommy Williams was runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 41.699. He also finished third in the 100 hurdles.

The Airline foursome of Brian Feaster, Brandon Marshall, Brian Marshall and Dre Robinson combined for a third-place finish in the 4X200 relay.

Airline’s Brittney Roberson and Bethanie Dunn won individual events in the girls division.

Roberson won the 200 in 26.976. She also finished second in the 400 in 1:02.242.

Dunn captured the 3,200 in 12:58.126. She was also third in the 1,600.

Shandria Harvey took second in the 100 in 13.964. Lauren Daley was fourth.

The foursome of Harvey, Daley, Roberson and Anaya Rapley won the 4X200 relay in 1:48.992. Harvey, Daley, Ladayjah Means and Chandra Williams also combined to finish third in the 4X100.

