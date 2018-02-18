Airline sophomore Will Dart finished runner-up in the Division I 3,200-meter run in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet on Saturday at LSU.

Dart ran a 9:56.19. Hunter Appleton of Brother Martin won in 9:40.67.

Airline’s Taejon Morris finished third in the 800 in 2:01.68. Parkway’s Andrew Robinson was fifth in 2:01.85. Tyrell Hargrove of McKinley won in 2:00.68.

The Airline foursome of Dart, Joshua Burns, Xavier Wilson and Morris took fourth in the 4X800 relay in 8:27.79. St. Paul’s won in 8:24.31.

Airline finished sixth in the Division I team competition with 18 points. John Curtis won with 58.5.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan finished fifth in the Division I girls 3,200 in 12:12.94. Lauren Hendry of St. Joseph’s won in 11:35.93.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com