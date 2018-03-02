Benton’s Taylor Davis picked up where she left off last season as the high school outdoor track and field season got underway Thursday with the 24th annual Shamocus Patton Benton Tiger Relays at Benton.

Davis equaled her personal best in the high jump with a winning leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. That was also her winning height in the Class 4A state meet last season at LSU. Davis also won the triple jump with a 35-5.5.

Davis finished second in the Division I high jump in the state indoor meet last month.

Benton junior Peyton Reeder posted first- and second-place finishes in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. She won the 100 in 17.98 seconds. Her time in the 300 was 53.27. West Ouachita’s Kaitlyn Shannon, runner-up in the 100, won in 52.93.

Parkway was the top finisher among parish schools in the girls division. The Lady Panthers scored 92.5 points to finish second. Ouachita Parish won with 114.5. Benton was third with 76.

Ouachita Parish also won the boys division with 119 points. West Monroe was second with 79 and Benton third with 69.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes and Benton’s Breanna Bundy were the other individual winners from Bossier Parish schools in the girls division.

Dukes won the 100 dash in 13.58. She also ran on the Lady Panthers winning 4X200 relay team with Jada Hardy, Sh’Diamond McKnight and Kendall Roshto.

Bundy took the pole vault with an 8-6, six inches higher than runner-up Victoria Morris of Parkway.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan posted runner-up finishes in the 800 and 3,200.

Other runners-up from parish schools in individual events were Benton’s Baileigh Parker (1,600) and Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar (long jump).

Parkway’s Hardy, Shakayla Logan, Dukes and McKnight finished second in the 4X100 relay.

Third-place finishers were Parkway’s Hardy (100), Parkway’s McKnight (200), Parkway’s Malia Morton (800), Haughton’s Jaden Hodge (3,200) and Parkway’s Peyton Pipes (100 hurdles).

Benton’s Haley Smith, Bundy, Georgia Carroway and Hailey McGhee took third in the 4X200. Bossier’s Rebecca Washington, Tyler McCoy, Haniyah Lemons and Kelcee Marshall finished third in the 4X400.

Four Bossier Parish athletes won individual titles in the boys division — Benton’s Sean Loftin and Kaleem Amos, Haughton’s Emile Cola and Parkway’s Clayton Wood.

Loftin took the 800 in 2:07.91. Amos won the long jump with a leap of 22-0.

Wood captured the 3,200 in 10:20.56. Cola won the high jump with a 6-2.

Cola and Benton’s Xavier Perry both cleared 6-2 but Cola took first on fewer misses

Other runners-up from parish schools in individual events were Parkway’s Andrew Robinson (1,600) and Benton’s Johntavious Johnson (triple jump).

Haughton’s Kason Green, Cola, Greg Phil and Clyde English combined for a runner-up finish in the 4X400 relay.

Third-place finishers were Parkway’s Robinson (400), Benton’s Shaw Malley (pole vault) and Haughton’s Phil (long jump).

The discus, shot put and javelin events were not held in either division. Heavy rain early Thursday morning soaked the field next to Tiger Stadium where those events are usually held.

Thursday’s meet was held in windy and mild conditions early. It got a bit chillier, though, as the evening wore on.

