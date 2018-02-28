The high school outdoor track and field season is scheduled to begin Thursday with the 24th annual Shamocus Patton Benton Tiger Relays at Benton.

Airline, Benton, Bossier, Cedar Creek, Captain Shreve, Haughton, Lakeside, Northwood, Ouachita Christian School, Ouachita Parish, Parkway, St Mary’s, West Ouachita and West Monroe are competing.

Field events start at 3 p.m. and running events at 4.

Benton finished runner-up in Class 4A girls last season and figures to have another strong team. The Lady Tigers have won six straight District 1-4A titles. Benton is also the defending boys district champion. The Tigers have won five titles in the last six seasons.

Airline is the defending District 1-5A champion. Haughton finished runner-up after winning three straight titles.

