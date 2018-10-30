High school volleyball: Airline at home, Haughton on road in first round of playoffs

High school volleyball: Airline at home, Haughton on road in first round...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs open the high school volleyball playoffs Thursday.

Airline, a fifth-year program, will host a playoff match for the first time in school history. The No. 15 seed Lady Vikings (28-13) play No. 15 Comeaux (15-10) in a Division I match at 5 p.m.

Haughton (21-12), the No. 22 seed, travels to Lake Charles to face No. 11 Sam Houston (28-14) in a Division II match at 5.

This is the first season there are 32-team draws in each division. In the past, eight teams received byes in the first round.

Airline is in the playoffs for the third straight year. The Lady Vikings lost to Archbishop Chappelle in 2017 and Acadiana in 2016.

Haughton is in the playoffs for the second year in a row. The Lady Bucs lost to Terrebonne last season.