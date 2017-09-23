The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 in a non-district volleyball game Thursday evening at Airline.

Airline improved to 11-9 while Haughton dropped to 8-9.

Airline’s Zahria Lloyd had one ace, four kills, one block, seven assists and six digs. Kaylea Noble had seven aces, four kills and two blocks. Gabby Patronis had eight aces, one kill, one block and nine digs.

Airline has two big District 1-II road games Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Vikings face Byrd on Monday and Ruston on Tuesday.

Haughton visits Calvary Baptist in another non-district game Monday then resumes District 1-II play at Caddo Magnet on Tuesday.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com