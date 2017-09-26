The Airline Lady Vikings rallied past the Byrd Lady Jackets in a District 1-I thriller Monday night at Byrd.

Airline lost the first two sets 25-23, 25-19 then bounced back to win the next two 25-14, 25-19. The Lady Vikings then won the tight fifth set 16-14.

Airline’s Kaylea Noble had two aces, 12 kills, five blocks and eight digs. Gabby Patronis had six aces, six kills, two assists and 21 digs.

Zahria Lloyd had two aces, three kills, 24 assists and 13 digs.

The defending champion Lady Vikings (12-9, 4-0) have another key district game Tuesday evening at Ruston (9-2, 0-0), which finished runner-up last season.

Haughton evened its record at 9-9 with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 at Calvary Baptist on Monday. The Lady Bucs will try to improve to 2-0 in District 1-I at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday.

