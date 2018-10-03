High school volleyball: Airline wins sixth straight, faces rematch with Ruston

The Airline Lady Vikings won their sixth straight match Tuesday, defeating Natchitoches Central 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 in Natchitoches.

Airline improved to 16-8 overall and 5-1 in District 1-I.

The Lady Vikings travel to Ruston (21-5, 6-0) on Thursday for a rematch of their five-set thriller won by the Lady Bearcats on Sept. 11.

Ruston was No. 6 in the latest LHSAA Division I power rankings that determine playoff seedings. Airline was No. 13.

At Natchitoches Central, Tori Ligman had 15 digs and five aces for Airline. Zahria Lloyd had 14 assists and nine digs along with six kills.

Gabby Patronis had four aces, eight kills, one assist and eight digs. Brooklyn Brandon had one ace, seven kills, two assists and seven digs. Paisley Zika had four kills, two blocks and one dig.

In another District 1-I game Tuesday, Parkway fell to Byrd in four sets at Parkway. The Lady Pantehrs won the first set 25-13, but the Lady Jackets came back to to the next three 25-12, 25-21, 25-19.

Parkway dropped to 6-12 overall and 1-6 in district. The Lady Panthers visits Huntington in a non-district match Thursday.

In a District 1-II game, Benton fell to Booker T. Washington in four sets at home. BTW won the first set 25-17, and Benton rallied to win the second 25-16. The Lady Lions took the next two 25-20 and 25-22.

Benton hosts Loyola College Prep in a non-district match Thursday.