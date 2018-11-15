High school volleyball: Airline’s Lloyd named District 1-I MVP

Airline senior Zahria “Zee” Lloyd has been named MVP on the All-District 1, Division I volleyball team selected by the district’s coaches.

Lloyd helped the Lady Vikings win a share of the district championship. Airline went 29-14, a school record for wins, and advanced to the second round of the Division I playoffs.

Lloyd, who played the position of setter, excelled at all aspects of the game. She had 413 assists, 253 digs, 145 kills, 59 aces and 22 blocks.

Airline juniors Tori Ligman and Gabby Patronis also made the first team.

Ligman, who played the backcourt position of Libero, had 584 digs, 73 aces, 19 assists and eight kills.

Patronis, an outside hitter, had 189 kills, 367 digs, 111 aces and 14 blocks.

Airline seniors Brooklyn Brandon and Paisley Zika made the second team.

Brandon, an outside hitter, had 169 kills, 318 digs, 62 aces, seven assists and seven blocks.

Zika, a middle hitter/blocker, had 73 kills, 59 blocks, 21 digs, eight assists and one ace.

Parkway sophomore Libero Alyssa Colvard was also named second team.

Parkway middle blocker Melanie Willis was named Freshman of the Year.

Airline senior right side hitter Courtney Clawson and Parkway junior opposite hitter/middle blocker Madison Collins were named honorable mention.