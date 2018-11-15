High school volleyball: Four Haughton players named first-team All-District 1-II; Ginn earns Coach of the Year honor

Four Haughton players made the All-District 1, Division II volleyball first team selected by the district’s coaches.

They are Reanna Crumpler, Ashlyn Gilmore, Arielle Emanuel and Mia McWilliams.

Haughton’s Justin Ginn, who led the Lady Bucs to a perfect 10-0 district record, was named Coach of the Year. Haughton finished 21-13 overall.

Crumpler had 205 digs, 68 aces and 45 kills. Emanuel led the Lady Bucs in kills with 148. She also had 118 aces, 94 digs, 11 assists and three blocks.

Gilmore was second on the team with 141 kills. She also had 49 digs, 42 aces, four assists and one block.

McWilliams led the team with 134 aces. She also had 238 assists, 52 digs, 26 kills and one block.

Haughton’s Kaylee Swiger and Taylor Williams were named second team.

Williams led the team in assists with 254. She also had 84 aces, 41 digs, 30 kills and two blocks.

Swiger had 113 kills, 54 aces, 14 blocks, nine digs and three assists.

Benton’s Peyton Reeder also made the second team.

Haughton’s Taralyn Sweeney and Benton’s Hannah Voss were named honorable mention.

Ki’Avian Johnson of district runner-up Caddo Magnet was named the MVP.