High school volleyball: Parkway picks up first district victory, hosts Airline Tuesday; Benton hosts Haughton Monday

The Parkway Lady Panthers picked up their first District 1-I victory of the season last week, rallying to defeat Captain Shreve in five sets at at Shreve.

Parkway lost the first two sets 26-24 and 25-19. The Lady Panthers won the third 25-19 and then forced a decisive fifth set with a dramatic 26-24 win in the fourth. Parkway closed out the match with a 15-11 victory in the final set.

Madison Collins had 10 aces and two digs for Parkway. Faith Ingles had seven kills, three aces and one dig.

Melanie Willis had six kills and two blocks. Hayley Haden had five kills, one ace and one block. Paris Washington had one kill and four aces.

Regan Digilormo had four kills. Alyssa Colvard had one kill and three digs. Jordan Glanville had one ace and two digs.

Parkway fell to Ruston and Episcopal of Acadiana in the Natchitoches Central tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Panthers are 4-7 overall and 1-3 in district. They host Airline (13-8, 2-1) Tuesday at 6:30.

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs face off in a District 1-II game Monday at 6:30 at Benton. Defending champion Haughton is 2-0 in district. Benton is 1-3.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.