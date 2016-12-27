The Airline Vikings finished third in the Trey Culotta Invitational wrestling tournament hosted by Brother Martin last week in New Orleans.

Airline scored 321.5 points. Brother Martin won with 514.5. Vestavia Hills, Ala., was runner-up with 469.5.

Airline’s Christian Walden and Matt Salinas won individual titles.

Walden defeated Vestavia Hills’ Bowman Hill by fall in two minutes, 30 seconds in the 160-pound weight classification championship match. He won eight matches in the tournament with six coming by fall.

Salinas defeated Rayne’s Tyler Carriere by fall in 1:17 in the 195-pound title match. He won all seven of his matches by fall. Salinas defeated Brother Martin wrestlers in the quarterfinals and semifinals. His longest match lasted 3:17.

Darrell Evans placed third at 182 pounds. In the third-place match, he defeated Brother Martin’s Daniel Perdue 5-3. Evans’ only loss was to East Ascension’s Sidney Mitchell 6-4 in the semifinals.

Dakota Brace (106), Peyton Bass (113) and Tyler Eckman (120) posted fourth-place finishes. Joshua Partin finished fifth at 138 pounds.

Jamarcus Gay (285) was sixth, Alex Davila (220) seventh, Tucker Almond (132) seventh and Thomas Barringer (126) seventh.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com