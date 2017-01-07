The Airline Vikings won the Lone Survivor wrestling tournament hosted by Parkway on Friday and Saturday.

The Vikings scored 360 points to 340 for runner-up Parkway. Barbe finished third with 204.5.

Airline’s Dakota Brace, Tucker Almond, Christian Walden and Darrell Evans won individual titles.

Brace defeated Parkway’s Joshua Keeler by fall in one minute, 52 seconds in the 106-pound title match.

Almond won the 132-pound class, pinning Parkway’s Trevor Tamburo in 5:59 in the finals.

Walden remained undefeated on the season, defeating North DeSoto’s Cody Hickman 12-0 in the 160-pound finals.

Evans defeated Caddo Magnet’s Jacob Crusan 21-10 in the 182-pound title match.

Parkway’s Matthew Pitts, Ryan Huckaby and Dalton Driggers won titles.

Pitts edged Airline’s Joshua Partin 7-5 in the 138-pound finals.

Huckaby defeated teammate Toby Fontenot by technical fall in the 145-pound title match.

Driggers won the 152-pound title with a 12-4 decision over Mataius Lavine of Sam Houston.

Benton’s Jordan Myles was also an individual champion. He pinned Byrd’s Jamarreon Sheppard in 4:00 in the 170-pound finals.

Other runner-up finishers from Bossier Parish schools were Parkway’s Zachary Harper (113 pounds), Airline’s Tyler Eckman (120), Parkway’s Trey Fontenot (126), Airline’s Matt Salinas (195) and Haughton’s Johnny VanVeckhoven (285).

Parish wrestlers posting third-place finishes were Airline’s Peyton Bass (113), Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas Jr. (120), Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia (170), Benton’s Trey Winkler (182), Haughton’s DJ Monroe (195) and Airline’s Alex Davilia (220).

