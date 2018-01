The Airline Vikings picked up two dual match victories this week.

Airline defeated Benton 63-18 Tuesday and Lakeside 59-20 Wednesday.

Airline’s winners against Benton were Memphis Brace (106 pounds), Mason Lambright (113), Tyler Eckman (120), Peyton Bass (126), Thomas Barringer (132), Josh Franklin (138), Tucker Almond (145), DJ Evans (182), Matt Salinas (195), Romulus Culpepper (220) and Pierce Peairs (285).

Benton’s winners were Zach Jenkins (152), Brandon Carrigan (160) and Shane Edmonds (170).

Airline’s winners against Lakeside were Brace, Lambright, Eckman, Bass, Barriner, Franklin, Almond, Colyn Vagrin (170), Evans and Salinas.

— Feature photo of Airline’s Josh Franklin from a match earlier this season by Robert Summerlin

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com