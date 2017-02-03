Airline won the Bossier Parish Wrestling Championships for the fourth straight year Friday night at Airline.

Parkway was the runner-up and Benton finished third.

Airline had seven individual champions — Dakota Brace (106 pounds), Peyton Bass (113), Tucker Almond (132), Josh Partin (138), Christian Walden (160), Darrell Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Parkway had four champions — Darryl Nicholas Jr. (120), Trey Fontenot (126), Dakota Dean (145) and Toby Fontenot (152).

The other individual champs were Benton’s Jordan Myles (172), Bossier’s Kevin Bonapart (220) and Haughton’s Johnny VanVeckhoven (285).

Friday’s win gives Airline the trifecta of area championships. The Vikings also won the District 1-5A and regional titles.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament is Feb. 10-11 at the CenturyLink Center.

