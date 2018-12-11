High school wrestling: Airline wins Evangel Eagle Open

The Airline Vikings won the Evangel Eagle Open on Saturday.

Airline scored 163 points. Parkway’s JV team was second with 125.5, Byrd third with 124.5, Evangel fourth with 82.5 and Bossier fifth with 79.0.

Four parish wrestlers won their respective weight divisions — Parkway’s David Viers (106), Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (145), Parkway’s Brody Boone (152) and Parkway’s Mylo Flores (220).

Eight Airline wrestlers finished runner-up — Memphis Brace (113), Mason Lambright (126), Peyton Bass (132), Cayden Cockrell (138), Josh Franklin (145), Calvin Niemann (152), Trey Wright (160) and RJ Culpepper (195).

Bossier’s Chase Bounds (120) and Jordan White (195) also finished runner-up in their respective divisions.

Third-place finishers from Bossier Parish schools were Bossier’s Jacory Tyler (126), Parkway’s Brandon Turner (132), Parkway’s Braden Primeaux (145), Airline’s Christian James (170), Airline’s Peyton Bailiff (195) and Airline’s Christian Caradine (220).

Fourth-place finishers were Parkway’s Brady Barger (126), Parkway’s Conner Harper (152), Parkway’s John Sutis (170), Airline’s Michael Salinas (182), Airline’s Dreyton Holder (195) and Parkway’s Dylan Coleman (285).