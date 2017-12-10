The Airline Vikings won the Eagle Open wrestling tournament hosted by Evangel on Saturday.

The Vikings scored 226.5 points. St. Thomas Catholic of Texas finished runner-up with 124 points. Crossings Christian School of Oklahoma was third with 89.

Airline’s champions were Dakota Brace (113 pounds), Tyler Eckman (120), Peyton Bass (126), Josh Franklin (132), Thomas Barringer (138), Tucker Almond (145), Darrell Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Haughton had two winners — Nate Williams (152) and DJ Monroe (220).

Airline’s Memphis Brace (106) and RJ Culpepper (182) finished runner-up in their respective divisions.

Parkway’s Steven Driggers was runner-up in the 152-pound division.

