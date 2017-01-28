The Airline Vikings won their fourth straight Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament title Saturday at Parkway.

Airline scored 199 points to 182 for runner-up Parkway. North DeSoto was third with 119 and Byrd fourth with 110.5. Benton finished sixth with 88 and Bossier seventh with 69.5.

Fourteen schools competed in the tournament.

Airline and Parkway wrestlers won 11 of the 14 weight classes.

Vikings senior All-American Christian Walden finished undefeated in his regional tournament career with a fourth straight title. He pinned North DeSoto’s Cody Hickman in 2 minutes, 12 seconds in the 160-pound weight class title match.

With three victories in the tournament, Walden improved his record to 42-0, according to trackwrestling.com.

Other Airline winners were Dakota Brace (106 pounds), Peyton Bass (113), Tyler Eckman (120), Josh Partin (138), Darrell Evans (182) and Matt Salinas (195).

Parkway’s winners were Trey Fontenot (126), Trevor Tamburo (132), Toby Fontenot (145) and Ryan Huckaby (152).

Benton’s Jordan Myles won the 170-pound class. The only two champions from outside Bossier Parish were Lakeside’s Noah Willis (220) and DJ Harvey (285).

Airline and Parkway wrestlers went head-to-head in five championship matches.

Brace pinned freshman Joshua Keeler in 5:48. Eckman pinned Darryl Nicholas Jr. in 5:46.

Trey Fontenot edged Thomas Barringer 6-4 in a battle of sophomores. In another close match, Tamburo got past Tucker Almond 8-5.

Partin pinned Matthew Pitts in 1:40, reaching the 43-victory mark. Pitts (34-4), who has three victories over Partin this season, has also had a very successful year.

In another all-Bossier Parish final, Salinas pulled out a 3-1 victory over Haughton’s DJ Monroe.

Bass defeated North DeSoto’s Matthew Martin in just 21 seconds in the 113-pound finals. Toby Fontenot won a 12-4 decision over Byrd’s Na’Jee Langley in the 145-pound title match.

Huckaby pinned North DeSoto’s Chase Bates in 5:29 in the 152-pound finals. Myles pinned Byrd’s Jamareon Sheppard in 3:44 in the 170-pound finals.

Evans won a 13-5 decision over Lakeside’s Mason Sparks in the 182-pound championship match.

Bossier’s Kevin Bonapart finished runner-up in the 220-pound class, losing to Willis by fall in 2:54 in the title match.

Harvey pinned Evangel Christian’s Joseph Presley in 4:59 in the 285-pound finals.

Third-place finishers from Bossier Parish were Bossier’s Chase Bounds (113), Benton’s Joseph Radcliffe (120), Benton’s Haydon Shankle (132), Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (145), Parkway’s Carson Sanders (170) and Haughton’s Johnny VanVeckhoven (285).

Fourth-place finishers were Parkway’s Elias PeBenito (113), Bossier’s Quinton Smith (126), Haughton’s Nate Williams (138), Benton’s Jesu’s Soto (145), Bossier’s Reginald Burns (170), Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia (182) and Benton’s Steven Gardner (195).

The Bossier Parish Championships is Saturday at Airline. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is Feb. 10-11 at the CenturyLink Center.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com