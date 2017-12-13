The Airline Vikings won two dual matches at a tri-meet Tuesday night, defeating Huntington 77-3 and North DeSoto 57-24.

Airline’s winners against Huntington were Memphis Brace (106), Dakota Brace (113), Tyler Eckman (120), Peyton Bass (126), Thomas Barringer (138), Tucker Almond (145), Caden Cookrell (152), Michael Wright (160), Colyn Vagrin (170), Michael Salinas (182), Matt Salinas (195), Zylon Newson (220) and Pierce Peairs (285).

Winners against North DeSoto were Dakota Brace, Eckman, Bass, Josh Franklin (132), Barringer, Almond, Michael Salinas, Matt Salinas, Newson and Peairs.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com

— Feature photo of Airline’s Peyton Bass (wrestling in a tri-meet at Haughton on Nov. 28) by Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune.